Prophets without honorDavid and T Bone: Alas, thou are nay Bible scholars.
Ye knowest far too little scripture to be comparing God to Donald Trump. God is never compared to anyone. Thou takest Bible verse out of context and use them to make fun of our president and to swayest our opinions. I must admit I dist laugh at its silliness. Jesus spoke Aramaic, wrote in Aramaic and did not use the King James Bible. Dost thou knowest who wrote the New Testament?
Nay, I willst not debate ye 10 comparisons but willst offer a few points to thee. The points are as follows:
1. The Lord spoke to Moses, “but thou shalt love thy neighbor as thy self.” Leviticus 19:18 KJV
2. Jesus said, “Judge not, that ye be not judged. For with what judgement ye judge, ye shall be judged.” St. Matthew 7:1-2 KJV
3. The Holy Bible teaches the Lord’s name should be used in one speech to bless, praise or glorify. It should be used respectfully and not be abused by careless speech. This is the 7th commandment, “Thou shalt not take the name of thy Lord thy God in vain.” Exodus 20:7
Alas, Brother David and Brother T Bone, thou dost not offend me with ye columns, but if ye choose to use the Bible for ye opinions, dost use it wisely.
Joe A. Hunter, Clifton
Senate ‘rubber stamp’Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has made clear once again that he will not allow bills — in this case, those involving gun reform — to be brought to the floor, debated and voted on without a signal of support from President Donald Trump. If this unprecedented position (not allowing bills to be debated without a guarantee they inevitably will become laws) was the stated policy of former Senate majority leaders, imagine all the important legislation that never would have been enacted: Social Security, Medicare, civil rights, etc.
What is especially troublesome about this is that McConnell is unilaterally removing the constitutional authority and obligation of the U.S. Senate to legislate, especially since there is a constitutional provision for passing legislation over the veto of the executive. In essence McConnell’s maneuver is tantamount to making the Senate a rubber stamp for the president and hence part of the executive branch — something our Founding Fathers vigorously sought to avoid. All Americans, regardless of party affiliation and political ideology, should find McConnell’s stance reprehensible.
Richard Cherwitz, University of Texas
Thanks, Beto!Thank you, Beto O’Rourke, for your generous offer to buy back (confiscation) my semi-automatic rifle. However, the price is beyond anything you can afford. Neither Beto (currently 2.1% in national polling) nor the other Democrat presidential nominees fully understand the horrific cost of attempting forcible disarmament in this country. Bottom line: Beto and like-minded puppets of George Soros, my AR-15 is no more for sale than my freedom. Beto, Democrats, please stick with what you know best — abortion, open borders, removing God from any and everything and climate (LOL) change.
Jamie Amos, Waco
