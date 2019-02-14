More Tabasco, please
I was visiting your fine city recently and picked up a copy of your Sunday edition at my hotel. In it I found a rather lengthy opinion piece, “Latest Trump threat ‘frivolous,’” authored by Washington Post contributor and law professor Gerald Dickinson. The column addressed the author’s concerns President Trump might declare a national emergency over the crisis at our southern border.
Dickinson starts way back in the 1970s when the National Emergencies Act became law, quoting lots of prominent people from back then who offered opinions and recommendations. He then works his way forward and includes additional fodder on this subject, even including largely irrelevant thoughts from Germany and the United Kingdom. Dickinson makes it sound like use of this act is like Tabasco sauce on eggs: Use sparingly!
You’d think Dickinson might have at least mentioned that the act has been used by presidents 58 times since its inception. He also neglected to mention that 31 of these are still in effect and are required to be renewed annually. Maybe the Post should have charged Dickinson to provide “the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth” instead of being allowed to cherry-pick facts and thus hinder readers in formulating informed opinions.
Bill Malec, O’Fallon, Illinois
Inexcusable
On Sunday, Feb. 10, the Tribune-Herald printed an obscenity aimed at President Trump in its comic pages. The vulgarity occurred in the Non Sequitur comic strip by Wiley Miller. The cartoonist took to Twitter the same day to boast of the “Easter egg” he placed in the strip and to challenge readers to find it.
Worse, Wiley seems to have gone after younger readers by drawing the strip in the style of a children’s coloring book, encouraging readers to get their crayons and colored pencils out and have fun. While it’s understandable editors may have missed the vile comment before publication, we are now several days on and there has been no apology by the Trib, no explanation and apparently no consequences for the cartoonist. The Trib continues to run the Non Sequitur strip daily. Surely such a breach of public trust and journalistic standards deserves a stronger response than the pass being given by the Trib.
Greg Benesh, Waco
EDITOR’S NOTE: Without fanfare or drawing further attention to what we see as a profanity inexcusably dropped into our Sunday funnies, the Trib immediately moved to phase out the strip as soon as preprints are exhausted. You’re correct. Trib editors do not review this content before publication, leaving this responsibility to syndicate vendors, as is industry practice. We trust syndicates and content creators to demonstrate appropriate standards. The cartoonist in this case violated our trust. Scores of newspapers are dropping the strip.