Respect the USA!
I like girls! Patty and I have been blessed with five daughters and 10 granddaughters in our “yours, mine and ours” tribe! Each is successful in her own life and respects our flag, country and president. (The 2-year-old is being taught.)
I wish I could say the same for the young ladies who have disrespectfully represented our country on the U.S. national women’s soccer team. They will have one less viewer in the future!
Yes, there are some things that need to be improved in this wonderful old USA, but they won’t be changed without respect and working together. Athletes, like others in our free enterprise system, get paid based on profit. The athletes themselves, not the president, must produce events that this nation wants to support and watch.
The vast majority of us love, honor and respect the USA, even if we don’t agree with each other sometimes. Let these young ladies’ poor taste and disrespect for the rest of us spur us on to solving problems with mutual respect and positive actions.
Jack Burgess, Waco
Send her back!
At President Trump’s recent campaign rally, his supporters relished in chanting that Rep. Ilhan Omar, the first Somali-American legislator in the United States and a naturalized citizen, should go back to her home county. The racist chant, which ignores the dedication of the immigrant community and so many naturalized citizens, shows the divide Mr. Trump hopes to create within our country.
“Send her back!”
The chants are effective. They’re small clock-ticks that strike just often enough to make sure that the listener stays on political schedule.
“Send her back!”
The public understands the message you hope to send with your chant, Mr. Trump. But we need not accept it. Now more than ever, we need to denounce these attacks aimed at our colleagues, neighbors, friends and family members. By celebrating diversity in our communities, we can make sure that our schools, neighborhoods and businesses continue to thrive.
Natalie Holzaepfel, Austin
Grounded
The call went out seeking a journalist in space. Walter Cronkite applied.
I took a deep breath and said I believed I could do that. If anyone is interested, I applied and got the forms to fill out. Tommy Turner of the Dallas Morning News recommended me. I figured I could travel to Houston on weekends for training. Remember the teacher-in-space program? When that spaceship crashed, NASA killed the reporter-in-space idea.
Baylor University wanted my forms for my file at the Baylor Texas Collection.
Bill Foster, Waco
Not in the spirit
The bored expression on the face of the man sitting on the platform next to Roy Halladay’s widow as she spoke during Baseball Hall of Fame ceremonies about her late husband, killed in 2017 when his ICON A5 aircraft crashed into the Gulf of Mexico, surely speaks volumes!
Nancy Marquis, Waco