Chaos & confusion
I just received my property taxes and was surprised to see an almost 5% increase in my home appraisal. I understand the appraisal district by state law makes its appraisals on Jan. 1 but considering current events these property-tax increases have absolutely terrible optics. A worldwide pandemic, most of the country quarantined for months, tens of millions of people out of jobs, 15-20% unemployment rates and the McLennan County tax appraisal district sees fit to RAISE TAXES!
I read in the Tribune-Herald where the appraisal district claims to be powerless to change procedures on its own. But if Gov. Greg Abbott, mayors and state judges all over the state can issue one emergency order after another, then it shouldn’t be too difficult to issue an “emergency property-tax” order and freeze property taxes for 2020 at 2019 rates.
If Texas wants to send economic relief directly to its citizens with no waste, a property-tax freeze for 2020 would fit the bill nicely.
Marty Esposito, Robinson
EDITOR’S NOTE: Thanks for the letter, Marty. All issues involving appraisals are ultimately governed by the Texas Legislature and state comptroller’s office. Gov. Abbott would have to call a special legislative session to freeze property values. Tax rates, of course, are up to the county commissioners courts, school boards, city councils and such entities as community college and hospital boards statewide. Unfortunately, the governor has created more confusion: He says that Texas’ disaster declaration does not allow cities and counties to raise their tax rates beyond the state’s 3.5% cap without voter approval, yet the law he signed last year allows them to bypass that cap in the case of a federal or state disaster declaration, which he has also signed. Abbott did issue a statement Tuesday pressing for reduced tax rates by local taxing entities. Stay tuned.
* * *
After my business was deemed “non-essential” and forced to close for five weeks while “big-box” stores and other entities remained open and sold goods similar to what I sell, servicing the same clientele I usually service — if that loss of income was not devastating enough, yesterday I received my commercial property-tax appraisals in the mail. The appraised value of the building my store occupies increased 280%. The adjoining building which I own as well, of the same square footage (and occupied by a tenant already struggling to pay rent), increased 300%.
Meanwhile as most of us try to meet our financial commitments, I’m willing to bet all city and county workers were classified essential; none were furloughed, laid off, made to work reduced hours or accept reduced pay. To make matters worse, County Judge Scott Felton says at a press conference something to the effect we’re at a point where we can allow individuals to have more freedoms. Thanks so much for something you have no authority to do and “allowing” us to earn a living.
In my opinion, this was all overdone, overblown and unnecessary. The pain continues for business owners. Just more examples of out-of-control government.
J.L. Rader, Waco
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.