Woven in the womb
Christians the world over believe Jesus was conceived by the Holy Spirit and born by the Virgin Mary. Jesus became Jesus at the moment of conception. Every person’s complete DNA is configured at the moment of conception. Jesus was carried in Mary’s womb because the womb is a very special place where nurturing love begins to grow. God could have chosen another way for children to come into the world, but God chose the womb.
We are taught by Jesus to love one another, including the handicapped and the unborn. Mother Theresa loved the poor lepers and handicapped people, expressing Christian love. She condemned abortion as violence in the womb, suggesting adoption as a loving option. Are the disabled and unborn any less human? Sadly, 95 percent of abortions are performed for convenience.
Abortion kills an unborn baby. We need to trust Jesus to provide for all the needs of unborn babies, as promised in the Bible, because Jesus is able to provide for all of the children conceived, each made in his image. Killing a baby to solve a problem is not love. God loves every person, no matter how small, from the moment of conception. Psalm 139, verses 13, 14 and 15: “You made all the delicate, inner parts of my body and knit me together in my mother’s womb. Thank you for making me so wonderfully complex! Your workmanship is marvelous. How well I know it. You watched me as I was being formed in utter seclusion, as I was woven together in the dark of the womb.” (New Living Translation.)
All life is a miracle of God and every baby is created for his special purpose. God creates life and we trust God will provide for all HIS children.
Ellen Staniszewski, Thornton
Time for change
I had the wonderful opportunity to grow up in Waco, Texas. As an added bonus, I spent many days at my grandparents’ home on Wall Street in nearby Hewitt. As I have frequently returned to the area to care for aging parents, I have been shocked by the turmoil taking place within the Hewitt City Council. I feel sure the founding fathers of Hewitt and their descendants would be saddened to see the dysfunctional and oftentimes embarrassing behavior of some of these elected officials. I hope once the June election is over the council will unify and move forward in a positive way for the best interest of this amazing community.
Missy Chapman Johns, Fort Worth
EDITOR’S NOTE: Thanks for the note, Missy. Just a reminder to our readers that Saturday is Election Day in the runoff between Mike Field, a 74-year-old retired attorney formerly with the Brazos River Authority, and Michael Bancale, a 56-year-old Texas Farm Bureau systems administrator, top vote-getters in the five-way May 4 election. Although the Trib has made no endorsements in this race, both runoff candidates strike us as exceptional and would be a credit to the healing, optimism and political courage needed on the Hewitt City Council. Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Hewitt Public Safety Facility.