Swamp politics!
If you do Facebook, you know people say or write whatever comes into their minds, regardless of how filthy their thoughts are. One of the most-used responses to a FB post is “Idiot.” Perhaps it’s a misnomer, but I don’t know another word to describe members of the Waco swamp who thought they could pull a fast one on the nice people of an adjoining county.
Did the city of Waco think it could dump a load or two of garbage before anyone knew what was going on, thus creating something that could not be reversed? Maybe city leaders thought if they commissioned a lawyer to purchase the land, no one would know it was Waco-owned and envisioned for garbage disposal.
It appears Waco swamp denizens have zero feelings for families who live in close proximity to Waco’s proposed landfill site. It appears they have no regard whatsoever for wildlife in the area or contamination of a government-sanctioned water-containment area. Why is it OK to have no regard for the feelings of those people and that area, yet have such high regard for those living near the first site proposed between Waco and McGregor? Answer: Swamp politics.
It baffles me why the city chose to go east instead of west. Not only did it purchase prime farmland with people living nearby and lots of wildlife in the area, it chose to select a site that could cause some difficult transportation problems involving cities on the eastern outskirts of Waco. It could create dangerous issues at the intersection of State Highway 31 and Farm-to-Market Road 939.
All kinds of ranchland exists west of Waco where only cacti, mesquite and post cedar dot caliche soil. If a site was chosen carefully, I doubt many people would even know a garbage dump existed in the area. Most likely wouldn’t even care. And I’ll bet some rancher would be glad to receive big bucks for land that will hardly raise a few goats per acre.
I can’t see a single thing Waco swamp misnomers did right. The village idiot could have done better.
Billy Tom Curry, Mart
EDITOR’S NOTE: No final decision has yet been made on placement of the next city-run regional landfill.
And another thing!
One of the worst things the city of Waco has done lately is stripe the circle. It is the most confusing thing to happen. I see more people almost wreck and traffic is cut down to one lane. I cannot believe the city could mess it up so. I have been driving it since 1948 and it has worked good till now.
Just put it back like it was. It has created a one-lane circling road and it stacks up traffic. I use it on a regular basis. I hear lots of complaints.
Charlie Ramsey, Waco
EDITOR’S NOTE: Just for accuracy’s sake, the Texas Department of Transportation was in charge of striping the traffic circle, though the city of Waco did offer some input.