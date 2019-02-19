Sorry, Kim
How about this for a headline: “Naismith Hall of Fame to Baylor Lady Bears coach Kim Mulkey: You Don’t Belong.” Tough to swallow. But true.
For the third year in row and in its infinite wisdom, or lack thereof, Naismith has not included Mulkey in its class. Discrimination? Maybe. Or is the women’s screening committee just comprised of individuals jealous of her accomplishments? Probably a little of both.
And for a kicker, the latest class could well include Barbara Stevens. Yes, that Barbara Stevens, head coach at Bentley College and former head coach at UMass where she amassed a 34-49 record and Clark University. Guess what state Bentley is in. You have 10 guesses.
Stevens has won a lot of games and has a .786 winning percentage. I have nothing against her, but how many of those wins were as consequential as the two National Championships which Mulkey won in 2005 and 2012? None.
The reason I cite her is because the committee was going to choose a coach to put on the ballot and clearly it came down to Mulkey and Stevens, as Mulkey was on the ballot the past two seasons.
Mulkey is arguably one of the top five coaches in the history of women’s college basketball. She took over the moribund Baylor job in 2000 and since then has won 18 Big 12 Championships and been named Big 12 Coach of the Year six times. She has a winning percentage of .850. That’s Geno Auriemma territory. And by the way, all those other top women’s coaches are all firmly ensconced in Naismith.
So what is this unmitigated nonsense all about? Mulkey is outspoken. But that no longer appears to be a crime in the good old USA. And by the way, there’s a new rule which effectively excludes Mulkey from consideration for at least seven more years. She will have to be a coach for at least 25 years and be 60 years old. Sorry, Kim.
Did we mention Mulkey is the only player to have won an NCAA championship as a player, assistant and head coach? That probably is not significant because another such person will probably come around in another century or so.
Hopefully James Naismith never finds out about this omission. He might remove his name from the building.
Richard Kent, Westport, Connecticut
Delicate sensibilities
I thank Greg Benesh for pointing out the inexcusable profanity in the Feb. 10 comics. As one of thousands who enjoy that comic strip, I went online and was alerted to grab my magnifying glass and see if I too could be morally offended. And I was, and realized then that it was right to complain and try to reinforce our moral masses.
I do hope Greg doesn’t take a moral exception to “Pearls” jokes about “nut sacks” or the new team, the Nadias: “Go Nads!” Or “Doonesbury,” where the joke is tobacco companies “still have the s---hole countries.” I like to read them too.
Mikal Young, Axtell