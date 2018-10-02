Kavanaugh furor
I’ve been convinced Judge Brett Kavanaugh is the most vile of predators due to the furor Democrats have orchestrated . I think the FBI needs to do a search of the home the Kavanaugh family occupied while he was in high school. Word is he kept teenage girls captive in the basement, as sex slaves, when he was not occupied doping girls for his “rowdy” friends to gang rape.
If you believe what I just wrote, that makes me a liar and you a left-wing freak. Pardon me, gotta go — Hillary Clinton and I are taking sniper fire.
Dan Dayton, West
***
My wife and I, four daughters, a daughter-in-law, their aunts, cousins and every friend and their friends from coast to coast thank Gail Boyd for taking the time to write such an outstanding letter for Sunday’s Tribune-Herald about the juvenile attempt by our incompetent Republican Senate to jam through an unfit candidate for the Supreme Court nominated by Play Pen Leader Donny T.
I read on through the drivel that followed from Don Hardcastle, who promptly got the Republican talking points backwards. Yes, the Magna Carta was adopted for freedom from oppression to fight the kings in order to guarantee that everyone was subject to the law. Today, our citizenry are forcing King Donny T and the Republican Senate to conduct an FBI investigation on the fitness of a nominee for the Supreme Court.
Hardcastle has taken this process and said “... for there to be justice for the accused, the burden of proof is on the accuser, not the accused,” which is pure nonsense. This is a job interview and there are no lawyers or courtroom. This was foolishly followed with “... political liberals are attempting to destroy 800 years of hard-fought legal precedent in order to declare one guilty by accusation ...” Don, you are just making this up because there is no legal precedent. This is a job interview and there is no law.
It then gets silly with “How will we be ruled? By the Constitution or tyranny?” It will end with the master of lies and false promises hog-tying the FBI investigation and forcing the appointment of an unfit nominee by an unfit president to the Supreme Court.
Mike O’Bric, Woodway
***
The Hounds of Hell have been loosed in the land by Democrats and their thuggish clientele, the Anti-Trump Resistance, Antifa, Democratic Socialists of America, MeToo feminists and social media scolds, bullies and felons. They best take care that the Hounds, now running amok, don’t turn on them and bite them where it hurts.
Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee and their loony surrogates have reminded us that politics can be a contact sport, literally. But two can play that game, and karma can be oh so sweet.
Sammy McLarty, Waco