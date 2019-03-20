On Dr. Nelson
There is no acceptable excuse for Waco Independent School District Superintendent Marcus Nelson to smoke marijuana. Having done so does not give him any greater leverage to speak to students about it. Fact is, it is against the law. He got caught with it and admitting it doesn’t right the wrong.
One of my relatives got in bad health from smoking three to four packs of cigarettes daily. He coughed so hard he cracked a rib. I told him the coughing was from smoking so much, as I had till I quit completely and had been off cigarettes for a long time. He quit and, sure enough, his health improved and after a while, he seldom coughed. Unfortunately, he fell off the wagon, smoked a cigarette and was right back on them and took up drinking alcohol heavily again. Also, he took up marijuana smoking, saying it was good for the pain that he had. He became unreliable. It wasn’t long before he died from the cigarettes, alcohol and marijuana.
Mr. Nelson most likely has serious psychological issues as evidenced by his huge size which likely comes from over-eating. As he gets older, his huge size will be an even greater detriment to his being able to get around to do his job and I don’t think that he should be the superintendent of Waco schools. Neither smoking marijuana nor his huge size present the image one in such a position should exhibit.
Donald R. Holland Sr., Waco
* * *
The bigger question behind the ongoing furor involving the Waco ISD superintendent is when is Texas going to come into the 21st century and legalize cannabis? How many more people’s lives will have to be ruined because of Texas’ archaic ways? Are you aware cannabis used to be routinely prescribed for many ailments and conditions in the 1930s and before?
Or maybe the question should be why is our law enforcement trying to micromanage every aspect of our lives. The Waco ISD aide forced to resign after she was arrested on a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge last year — the same charge for which Dr. Nelson is now under such scrutiny — was stopped for not using her turn signal. Dr. Nelson was stopped for driving in the passing lane.
Really? When is enough enough?
Sheila Connell, Hewitt
* * *
As an honor graduate of Waco High School class of 1947, I see the Waco Independent School Board of Directors has no alternative but to terminate the contract of Superintendent Marcus Nelson just as in the termination of an employee also in possession!
No matter the stature or high rank of position, consistency in decision-making should be the hallmark by which the school board makes its decisions.
Race should not enter into its decisions.
Dwight L. Thomas, Marlin