More guns, please!
Once again this summer we have read about mass shootings, most recently in El Paso and Dayton with 32 dead and dozens wounded, adding to the annual carnage of gun deaths in the United States. Once again we have been subjected to hand-wringing and “thoughts and prayers” along with inane reasons to explain the carnage by politicians bought and paid for by the National Rifle Association.
To them the causes are violent video games, lack of prayer in schools and the nation’s embrace of LGBTQ rights, leading God to punish us for our sins. Other nations have all of these issues, yet have nowhere near the deaths we witness. Yet the reason simply can’t be too many guns, at least per the NRA. Rather, it’s because we don’t have enough guns.
It is beyond time to have serious discussions on how to decrease the number of gun deaths in our country. The Second Amendment is held up as an unlimited right to possess deadly weapons by groups such as the NRA but, like the First Amendment, it is not absolute. In short, thoughts and prayers aren’t working.
Chuck Nissley, Temple
* * *
How is the NRA safeguarding your gun rights? How about NRA big shots, contractors and vendors raiding hundreds of millions of dollars from its supposedly nonprofit mission. Your dues paid for more than $200,000 of NRA chief executive Wayne LaPierre’s wardrobe. He spent $39,000 in one day to buy Italian clothing from a Beverly Hills boutique. Your dues paid $240,000 for his trips to Italy, Hungary and the Bahamas. You paid $6,500 for his Four Seasons hotel bill on that trip to Italy and Budapest. You paid $18,300 for this trip’s private chauffeur.
Your dues paid $200,000 in air transportation (Wayne’s private jet) for a two-week vacation in the Bahamas in late December 2012. He stayed on an island noted for its pink sandy beaches. Guess he was really mourning the slaughter of 20 children in Newtown on Dec. 14, 2012. Your dues were also paying for a $6.5 million mansion with lake views and a golf course. However, his wife decided Wayne’s bathroom was just not big enough to hold all of Wayne’s wardrobe. Your dues paid to have the hair stylist for his wife flown all over the country for public events. These expenses include airfare and hotel rooms for this same stylist.
Now Wayne says the NRA cannot survive without your “generous” donations. Please rush in your “dues” — Wayne needs more suits and his wife needs a new “do.”
Randy Broussard, Belton
* * *
Do some of you not feel the agonizing pain and horror of a parent who has just lost a child to gun violence? How about a mom, dad, brother, sister or another loved one snuffed out? How about when a mentally unstable person takes his or her own life? Are we devolving into a society where profits mean more than peace and wellbeing?
If you can feel the pain, then have the courage to speak out against the NRA agenda. Demand a constructive form of gun control. Demand weapons of mass destruction be outlawed. If you’re a member of the human race, think.
Gunter Bogaush, Eddy
