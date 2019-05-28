Forgotten, dismissed
I posted my American flag out front and noticed it was the only one. I checked the newspapers and there was nothing about Memorial Day. I checked the TV schedule and three comedies were featured. I guess the ultimate sacrifice no longer has meaning.
Did you join in the National Moment of Silence for our fallen men and women at 3 p.m.?
I thought of my Marine buddy who took five rounds from a Chinese machine gun in Korea and was saved by a very brave Navy corpsman. I thought of a local airman assigned to Laos during the Vietnam War who came home to suffer from Agent Orange poisoning (chemical defoliant), denied medical benefits because Laos was not in the “zone.” I thought of the Army corporal who took 18 pieces of shrapnel in Iraq and grabbed two automatic rifles, laying down a base of fire to protect her wounded.
Then I thought of the incredible number of veterans who commit suicide every day (an average of 22) from the hopeless conditions they face and how the veterans administrators and Republican politicians have a longstanding pattern of dismissal of service-related illnesses, as in the case of 70,000 Navy Vietnam veterans, our 4F fraud of a president, his flunky administrators and our corrupt Republican Senate who denied a House and court-approved ruling for medical benefits regarding Agent Orange poisoning.
Then I thought about the 2.8 million vets exposed to Agent Orange, dumped from the air in the Vietnam War. Yes, poisoned by their commanding officers for some 10 years. And the thousands of families that went bankrupt assuming tremendous medical debt for 20 years after the war because the Veterans Administration denied all claims. And how the deadly effects have impacted their children and grandchildren.
Semper Fi, my brothers and sisters. We will always be faithful to America and our people, regardless of the scum that lead us.
Mike O’Bric, Marine Corps Mustang, Woodway
EDITOR’S NOTE: Thanks for the letter, Mike. In the interest of accuracy, the Memorial Day edition of the Trib included a list of local Memorial Day activities. Weekend opinion sections included Memorial Day reflections from Vietnam veteran (and former McLennan County veterans service officer) Bill Mahon and local Navy veteran Tom Oliver Jr., plus an editorial pressing Americans to be vigilant for our military, plus a column by Texas scholars Tom Palaima and Al Martinich raising themes similar to those in your letter. Our readers were duly notified about the 3 p.m. observance. C-SPAN’s three channels had plenty of programming related to Memorial Day. Turner Classic Movies aired critically respected films on the theme, including “From Here to Eternity.” And several flags went up on the Trib opinion editor’s street, including his.