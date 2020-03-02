Lots to consider
Thank you so much for all the Trib interviews with the candidates. I read them, all the letters to the editor, the League of Women Voters information page online, printed out the ballot and made my decisions for Tuesday. Two suggestions: Perhaps in the future you could print the ballot right before early voting starts and an article on the amendments/propositions that appear on the ballot. They are always stated in a manner to confuse the voter (is this on purpose?) and clarification is needed before we vote. Thanks very much!
Gloria Gauntt, Waco
EDITOR’S NOTE: Thanks, Gloria.
Winning attitude
I have spent a lot of time with the candidates in the upcoming Republican primary race for Precinct 3 county commissioner and I would like to state that McLennan County will be in good hands regardless of the outcome of the election and ensuing runoffs. There are a lot of genuinely good people running for public office who want to serve and do right by their constituents. Also, the hard work exhibited by the candidates is a testament to their passion for wanting to serve the public.
In the Precinct 3 commissioner race, I am facing two of the toughest opponents I have ever faced in any competitive scenario ever. Both are highly qualified with years of public service under their belts and both have tireless work ethic. I have seen their hard work firsthand on the campaign trail. And again, this is a true testament to the passion that we have for wanting to make our county a better place. Good luck to everyone in the upcoming primary election!
W. Leslie Long, West
Exit polling
I was hired by Edison Research to do exit polling in Waco. They assigned me to Waco Multi-Purpose Community Center on Elm Street in East Waco. It’s a fairly new building. I hired Dotti Wienecke to help me.
We were ready to start when the election judge said we could not pursue our tasks inside the building. We have to be 100 feet away from the building. That really hurt. There was plenty room in the building without bothering any voters or vote takers, They cited a Texas Secretary of State ruling, so we headed back outside, The weather wasn’t all that great.
There are three or more parking places within 100 feet of the door. They share some parking with the East Waco YMCA. We picked one in front and parked my car there, so Dottie could get out and meet voters after they voted. We were told not to ask their names.
Edison wanted to know how they voted, Democrat or Republican and who they voted for. Then we had to ask their age, 18-29; 30-59; 60 and older. Also race and non-black if we had any voters like that. Some would come to our part of the parking lot so Dottie could to talk with them. All were cooperative. When they parked at one of the other lots, all we could do was put down “missed.”
Our first day was Feb. 20, 8 to 5. Weather not too bad. The second exit polling day was 7 a. m. to 7 p. m. That was a killer. We watched the sun come up and then go down and it got dark on us before we could get our report made. Then we had to call the results in to Edison headquarters. I don’t want to go through that again.
Bill Foster, Waco
EDITOR’S NOTE: Thanks, Bill. And it’s not just a state administrative rule. Each early voting and election day polling place must be organized with 100-foot distance markers posted at surrounding outside entries to the building. During the voting period and inside this protected area, it is prohibited to electioneer, including expressing preference for or against any candidate, measure or political party. Violation of this provision in the Election Code is a Class C misdemeanor. When we interview voters at the polls, we must abide by the same law — and, in our opinion, for good reason.
