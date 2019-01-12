Border dustup
I call on Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn and Congressman Bill Flores to end the government shutdown alongside all other members of Congress. Congress should not cower to the demands of a president. Congress has the ability to override any presidential veto of a spending bill. Congress is our voice and should force any president, including Donald Trump, to fulfill the demands of the people.
There’s a simple test to determine if the people want a border wall. Put a bill supporting construction of a border wall before Congress and see how the votes shake down. This should be done outside any threat of shutting down the people’s government, a pathetic display.
My trust and confidence in your respective abilities to properly govern our republic is eroded. Light a fire in your belly, grit your teeth and get this problem fixed. Till then, you are each a milquetoast and unfit to continue your service to this fine country. Fix it or resign.
Todd Ehlers, Riesel
***
Here’s an easy way to resolve the issue on border security and the illegal immigrants: If Congress, both Republicans and Democrats, continue to refuse to provide funds to allow President Trump to protect and defend the American people as mandated by his official presidential duties, he should just say “fine.” He should pull all the border security agents from the border, close all the holding locations and close all federal assistance programs for the illegal entrants.
I’m sure if this happens, several things will happen. First, we will find out if we’re going to be overrun and how fast our welfare system will collapse for both deserving American citizens and the undeserving aliens.
Radical idea? You betcha, but no other agreement has been met, so why not give a ridiculous idea a try to see how it works. It might prompt a quick resolution.
James Dezell, Axtell
***
The inability of our elected leaders to compromise has led to the longest government shutdown in U.S. history. I am proud of my work as a federal employee in service to the country I love. Federal workers nationwide are forced to stay at home and wait for the government to reopen. We are no longer able to provide the services on which our fellow Americans rely.
Middle-class federal workers and their families are stretching pennies till the shutdown is over. Even though pay will be restored eventually, bills arrive on time even if paychecks don’t. Many federal employees are being forced to make difficult financial decisions to make ends meet.
Congress and the president need to stop playing political games with our government’s services and those who provide them. We are in a crisis and our leaders must work to promptly reopen the government. We must call on them to reach consensus immediately .
Dianne M. Monk, China Spring