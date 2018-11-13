For safety, health of all
First off, we’re sorry the Veterans Day Parade in Waco had to be cancelled because of weather. We made our decision based on the forecast for Monday, Nov. 12. We sent notifications to all participants Friday afternoon. We, the McLennan County Veterans Association, did not expect some of the responses we received back from a select few individuals. So let’s clear up a few things:
- The McLennan County Veterans Association consists of veterans organizations including the Military Order of the Purple Heart, Marine Corps League and Military Officers Association.
- The city of Waco does not run or fund the Veterans Day Parade.
- The McLennan County Veterans Association spent six months organizing this parade for the veterans and patriots of McLennan County and has for many years. Only it is responsible for this annual parade. We do, however, thank the city of Waco, police department and sheriff’s office for all they do in support of this great cause to honor veterans who fought and served this great nation.
For anyone to say we dishonor veterans by canceling the parade due to bad weather, I say you are sadly mistaken and do not understand the reason behind our decision. The forecast called for high winds, heavy rains and cold temps. This is a recipe for someone possibly getting hurt. Last year someone did get hurt and the weather was excellent. The McLennan County Veterans Association got sued because of this.
Our thoughts in particular were with the World War II, Korea and Vietnam veterans, given their advancing age and sometimes precarious health, as well as teens in the bands who would have had to endure at least two hours of inclement weather, as well as children who come out to see us if for no other reason than to get candy. We want this event to be fun and enjoyable for all.
Veterans would never ask anyone to stand in that kind of environment and be miserable — and they would have been very miserable. So the association made a difficult but rational choice. And, yes, it’s hard to put that much work into something and invest money in all this, only to call it off. To naysayers, why don’t you come out and help us with the parade as opposed to calling us wimps and losers? Before you say we’re disrespecting veterans, remember: We are the veterans.
Yes, some might find it funny that veterans put on the Veterans Day Parade. Why is that? Shouldn’t it be civilians putting on the parade for veterans? May God walk with each of you!
Lloyd Coffman, McLennan County Veterans Association
EDITOR’S NOTE: Local veterans advocate Bill Mahon noted just before mounting his one-man Veterans Day “parade” downtown Sunday (featured in Tuesday’s Trib): “I respect the [McLennan County Veterans Association] leadership decision. I said this to them the other day — ‘We didn’t go and put ourselves in harm’s way to go home and put everyone else in harm’s way.’ ”