Taking aim on citizensThe Insurrection Act has been invoked occasionally in our history, either to enforce African-American rights or to restore order at the specific request of a state. President Thomas Jefferson first employed it on April 19, 1808, regarding violations of the Embargo Act. The last time: May 1, 1992, by President George H.W. Bush in the Los Angeles riots at the request of the state of California.
Highlights: Lyndon Johnson’s use of it involving the 1967 Detroit Riot, also known as the 12th Street Riot, bloodiest incident in the “long, hot summer of 1967.” Composed mainly of confrontations between black residents and the Detroit Police Department, it began in the early morning hours of Sunday July 23, 1967. Again, this was undertaken at the request of the state of Michigan. Johnson approved its use again in the Washington, D.C., riots of 1968, a four-day period of civic uprising following the assassination of civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr. on April 4, 1968. The unrest was part of the broader King-assassination riots impacting at least 110 U.S. cities. Those in Washington, D.C., Chicago and Baltimore involved the greatest numbers of participants.
As a newly commissioned Army officer at the time, I have strong personal feelings regarding the 1967 event in Detroit. Commissioned in May, I was ordered in July to prepare for Detroit as a platoon leader. There were concerns about whether one could actually fire on fellow citizens. I was conflicted and wondered if an order to fire could be followed. Fortunately, we did not load the aircraft for the journey to Detroit as authorities gained control.
To the men and women of the U.S. military: It is my hope and prayer you are not placed in such a situation. Presidents who previously invoked the Insurrection Act understood the U.S. military is not a police force. Sending it into a domestic situation was absolutely the last resort. Clearly, the current commander and dweeb in chief has no concept of the devastating effect that ordering fellow citizens to assault other citizens entails.
Jim Igleheart, Waco
EDITOR’S NOTE: During his press conference Tuesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott dismissed any idea of U.S. military restoring order in Texas, suggesting that local and state law enforcement and the Texas National Guard can manage matters just fine: “We will not be asking the United States military to come into the state of Texas because we know that Texans can take care of Texans.”
Firing squadSo-called peaceful protesters displaying signs that read “Justice for George Floyd” evidently want the sort of immediate and unlawful justice that is used in a number of countries today. This entails the police department having the police officer who murdered George Floyd put on display in the town square and executed by firing squad. In other words, the law and order practiced in the United States would be abandoned and the so-called peaceful protesters would go home and believe justice was served.
Don Collins, Waco
Too traumatizing?I wonder about the purpose for placing a photograph of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin with his knee on the neck of George Floyd in the Waco Tribune-Herald. Did you all consider how this photograph retraumatizes members of our community?
Herman Tucker, Waco
