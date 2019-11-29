Exchanging ideas
The Nov. 17 letters from Franklin Potts and Bill DeWalt and their shared outraged assessments of Baylor University religious scholar Blake Burleson’s Nov. 10 column bring up, once again, the defensiveness engendered among those suffering from cognitive dissonance. As Mr. Burleson points out, slavery in the United States was defended, embraced even, through policy, practice and pulpit of what has become the Southern Baptist Church. Genocide of Native Americans was U.S. government policy. During the early days of the Third Reich, many in the United States joined those seeking to appease Mr. Hitler, hoping for some kind of leniency. Those espousing Christian beliefs, even those known as Baptists, readily accepted tepid government positions on these and countless other inhumane policies and practices. These things happened: no denial, no rejection, no argument will change the facts. Believing something different results in dissonance. Those who must defend the indefensible experience this.
Mr. Potts is correct: Nothing is to be gained by name-calling. However, those who attempt to support a president who seems incapable of discerning the difference between fact and fantasy, who parrot party-line “talking points,” whose inaction has brought the business of governance to a standstill have no rational basis to cover their own dissonance. Name-calling is about the last resort, as witness Mr. Potts’ labeling Mr. Burleson a “sanctimonious judge.” He suggests my thoughts (no doubt) are “mudslinging of the radical left.”
Gentlemen, slavery happened in the United States. Local, state and national governments have adopted separate and decidedly unequal institutions applicable on the basis of skin color. Climate change, as a result of human behavior, is now upon us. Physical barriers along arbitrary political boundaries have proven ineffective in separating peoples since those barriers have been built. Farmers in the United States are committing suicide at a much higher rate since the imposition of job-killing tariffs by the Trump administration. The Tax Cut and Jobs Bill enacted in 2017 has disproportionally benefited the wealthy at the expense of middle and lower-class taxpayers. No amount of name-calling will change any of these facts.
It is time we set aside concepts that others have told us to accept. It is time for us to talk about gun ownership, foreign political influence in our elections, immigration, work permits for immigrants already here, climate change and — my God — health care. We cannot hold the present course of refusing to compromise. Uncompromising adherence to “an eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth” has already left us blind and toothless. And homeless, and sick, and poor. Distribution of goods and services to “those who deserve them” has divided us along socio-economic lines that cannot hold. It may be disingenuous to label mass shootings as indicative of developing class warfare. Naming the problem seems beside the point; we must solve it.
Radical leftist? You betcha. But I’m ready to exchange ideas — and I can do that without calling you stupid, or sanctimonious, or a sinner. Let’s move forward or we will find ourselves drowning.
Jay McMillen, Woodway
