Kavanaugh: 2 views
Bill Flores, Waco’s congressman, filed a press release last weekend praising the appointment of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. In doing so, Mr. Flores apparently thinks we are stupid, gullible or, more likely, just not paying attention.
He accuses the “left” of being obstructionist… just look up the word obstructionist in the dictionary and you will see a picture of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and the words — “Merrick Garland.” He then states that they, “the left,” withheld information. Did he forget about the hundreds of thousands of documents that were withheld by the White House concerning Kavanaugh’s time in the Bush administration?
Sen. Dianne Feinstein did not withhold the letter from her constituent, Christine Blasey Ford. She delivered it to the FBI and tried to protect her anonymity so they could reopen their background check. I don’t know who leaked the request and Flores doesn’t either. In this administration, it could be anyone. And, yes, an intern doxed some Republican senators — and has been fired and arrested for his misconduct. It’s called accountability.
Kavanaugh’s appointment does lead us straight into a “banana republic.” He has documented his support for dictatorial behavior in previous opinions. No doubt, it’s why President Trump chose him over McConnell’s objections. The entire Kavanaugh appointment process was carried out in a deeply partisan way and sullies the reputation of the Supreme Court.
Congressman Flores claims that “we need to try to pull together,” then blames the “abhorrent” Democrats and “Leftist allies” for everything. Rest assured, Mr. Flores: We will not forget what the Republicans have done either. As Judge Kavanaugh himself said on Sept. 27: “What goes around, comes around.”
For Flores’ constituents, there is a choice on Nov. 6. Rick Kennedy is running to represent us in D.C. …. Let’s really drain the swamp this time.
Cheryl Foster, Waco
***
Of the Senate Judiciary Committee and appointment of a Supreme Court judge: The lack of respect for Brett Kavanaugh’s wife and small children leads me to conclude that character is based on the respect shown another person’s family, especially amid sexual references. In the Bible Jesus said, “Let him who is without sin cast the first stone.”
Think of recent presidents: Bill Clinton’s womanizing, George W. Bush’s alcohol problem in early adulthood, Barack Obama’s teenage and college years. Capability of sitting on the Supreme Court shouldn’t be an issue here. The character we saw in the Democrats — starting with Sens. Chuck Schumer and Dianne Feinstein — tells me the FBI should look into all of their texts, emails, etc. The Democratic Party once had a lot of moderates but is now a left-leaning party, a stop away from socialism.
Paul Eisen, Waco