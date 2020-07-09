Judging the candidates
I will vote for Kristi DeCluitt to become the next 19th State District Court judge in McLennan County primarily because of her judicial temperament and her eight years of experience managing a court docket. Kristi exhibits compassion, decisiveness, open-mindedness, sensitivity, courtesy, patience, freedom from bias and commitment to equal justice. Those qualities are the paramount attributes of a faithful and fair judge.
Lt. Col (ret.) Michael Flynn, Waco
EDITOR’S NOTE: Flynn was a candidate for the 19th District Court in the March 3 Republican primary election.
In the July 14 runoff for 19th Judicial District (Texas criminal court), the steering committee of Citizens for Prolife Action has voted unanimously to endorse Thomas West for district judge. Mr. West is an accomplished attorney in the area of criminal law. He holds certification in criminal law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, held by less than 1% of Texas lawyers.
Mr. West has 10 years’ experience as a prosecutor for the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office. As assistant criminal district attorney, Mr. West prosecuted more than 1,000 felony cases. He has served as an associate judge for the Hewitt Municipal Court since 2018.
Serving continuously, since 2002, as a deacon at First Baptist Woodway shows evidence of Mr. West’s Christian character. At a candidate coffee, held before the March primary, Mr. West explained his judicial philosophy of applying the law, not legislating from the bench.
He further noted his commitment to protecting all innocent human life, which he believes begins at conception. He also articulated that he is committed to a biblical worldview and philosophy that guides all his personal conduct.
While we actually found all the judicial candidates for this office to be impressive, Thomas West stood out as clearly the best candidate. With his commitment to justice for all, we are convinced he will best uphold the law as state district judge of the 19th Judicial District here in McLennan County.
Leon Leftwich and Warren Fain, Citizens for Prolife Action
The Waco Police Association without reservation asks you to support Kristi DeCluitt for judge. Every member of our association can attest to her always being “on duty” and available to officers when we needed a judge to come out on a death, sign a warrant, arraign a suspect or any other reason. She earned our endorsement because we know how many 2 a.m., middle-of-dinner, middle-of-family get-togethers, trying-to-sleep, feeling sick phone calls she got all hours of the day/week — and she was always available. Vote Kristi!
Ken Reeves, President, Waco Police Association
It’s simple. The truth is that, in spite of all the hoopla and the back and forth, it’s clear to me that Kristi DeCluitt is the only qualified candidate to be judge of the 19th District Court. Money does not ensure a good judge — experience and qualifications do. Trust me.
Sarilee Ferguson, Waco
