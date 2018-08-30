Defending John McCain
So draft-dodging, foul-mouthed Ted Nugent calls ailing Sen. John McCain a “wimp” and blames the war hero because he “did not represent the s---kickers.” Hmm, I wonder who he defines as a “s---kicker.”
I see pickup trucks all the time around Waco with American flags, bumper stickers reading “I’m Proud to be an American” and different military branch insignia. Are these the people he’s referring to in his comment? Many country and western songs refer to our country and patriotism. Is Lee Greenwood in Nugent’s category?
Sen. John McCain was an American’s American. He nearly lost his life so people like Nugent could stay in the United States and make bad recordings and spout so-called patriotism. McCain represented the people of this country — not just the new “Trump” party of Republicans. He spoke his beliefs and voted his conscience, rare anymore for Republicans during this administration.
Sorry, Ted, you are what the Irish would call an “eejit.” If you don’t know what that means, look it up if you can find a dictionary. People like you, Nugent, should be thankful to people like Senator McCain, who endured the most extreme conditions of captivity and torture so that you and people like the president of the United States could remain home, safe in comfy beds.
Your comments before the McLennan County Republican Club about McCain this year — and in the final months of this hero’s life — weren’t worth the breath it took you to make them. I have no regard for anything you say.
Donna M. Myers, Waco
I was deeply disappointed today when I saw several businesses and even a post office that were not flying our flag at half-mast in honor of U.S. Sen. John McCain’s passing. He was a six-term Arizona senator who decided to discontinue medical treatment for stage-four brain cancer. A day later he died at the age of 81.
He never minced words on how he felt on issues, earning him the nickname “maverick.” He dearly loved his wife and family. His daughter Meghan pushed forward her wedding to November of last year due to her dad’s illness. He was grateful he lived to see her married. Meghan geared the wedding menu to items McCain loved. Back in April, he asked former presidents Obama and Bush to give eulogies at his funeral to relieve his wife and family of some of the burden of planning his funeral.
We will never have another senator with his wisdom and endurance serving our country.
Frances Freeman, Hewitt
EDITOR’S NOTE: President Trump has issued this statement: “Despite our differences on policy and politics, I respect Senator John McCain’s service to our country and, in his honor, have signed a proclamation to fly the flag of the United States at half-staff until the day of his interment.” McCain’s burial is Sunday.