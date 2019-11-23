In defense of East WacoJohn Adams of Hewitt wrote a letter regarding a Nov. 10 story about East Waco residents having shorter lifespans than Woodway residents. An asinine and uninformed opinion such as Mr. Adams’ can be dangerous and ruffle feathers. Yet, it is his opinion.
First, Mr. Adams’ opinion seems to be all-encompassing of East Waco. I am a proud product of the heart of East Waco. I was born there and lived there till 1978. That’s when I graduated from North Texas State University with a degree in elementary education and a double minor in English and math. A few years later I received my M.Ed. in educational administration with a minor in mid-management. And just to satisfy my quest for learning, I obtained my superintendent’s certification. I earned my education. It was not criminally attained.
Next, in my circle of friends in East Waco, we all came from two-parent households where families were actively involved in church and community. None of my East Waco friends were dropouts; the majority had post-high school experiences. So, as a consequence, we did not have time to make “bad decisions.” Also, whenever any of us strayed from the straight and narrow, anyone in the community would discipline us because they cared about the community. More importantly, they cared about us.
Lastly, we were successful because, contrary to Mr. Adams’ inane belief, our parents had high standards that we were expected to achieve. I thank God that I have never had to spend any of my legally gained income on bail money for friends. And just for the record, most of my East Waco friends have been successful enough to retire by age 60 and live comfortable lives. Mr. Adams, thank you for awakening me to shed light on the “plight” of East Waco.
Russell L. Livingston, Fort Worth
* * *
The unfamiliarity of East Wacoans opined by John Adams of Hewitt was evident in the crude attributes and remarks in his Nov. 14 letter, “They don’t act right.” His ignorance speaks volumes about himself, not East Wacoans. I wouldn’t be surprised if others felt that way, but at least they have chosen to keep those poor opinions of East Wacoans to themselves.
East Waco has produced productive, progressive individuals who are professionals and tradesmen in their own right. They have in the past and continue to make a difference while positively impacting the greater Waco community. And, yes, some have moved on to other cities and locales for employment and/or business opportunities, educational endeavors, etc. However, some have chosen to remain in East Waco because of personal preference. That is their right.
When you speak of lifestyle choices and crime rates and place that onus on a group of people as a whole — well, those same dynamics occur in Hewitt and elsewhere in the Waco metropolitan area. Further, it amazes me that when individuals such as Adams want to demonize a community, it’s easy for them to put aside systemic institutional racisms — health, educational, environmental, criminal justice, etc. — that hamper a community of people on one side of the Brazos while living and breathing “white privilege” and all its benefits mark the other side of the Brazos. Speak for your community, John, not for East Waco.
E. Jean Boone, Waco
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.