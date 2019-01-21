Who’s essential?
This government shutdown has gone on far too long. We need to bring more pressure on our elected representatives to end it. President Trump was right to stop House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats from using U.S. military aircraft to visit Afghanistan and to suspend taxpayer funding of lawmakers’ congressional trips during the shutdown. In fact, the expense accounts of the president and all members of Congress should be frozen till the shutdown has ended.
Some furloughed government workers and federal contract workers are in dire financial straits because their salaries have been suspended during the shutdown through no fault of their own. Federal workers eventually will be retroactively compensated for the shutdown, but most of their bills were due around the first of the month. Late payments to creditors affect credit ratings, a consequence that can have years of negative impact on their purchasing power. Some people who work for the government under contract are not likely to be compensated at all for work completed during the shutdown.
Here’s what should happen: When the government is shut down due to the inaction of Congress and the White House to pass a government funding bill, the president, Congress and their staffs should also go without pay. Dock salaries and freeze expense accounts during the shutdown. Politicians also should feel the impact of daily life without an income, to feel the same pain as furloughed federal workers.
Yes, many of our politicians are comparatively wealthy and leave Washington wealthier than when they arrived. But sharing an office with staff who aren’t getting paid should make arriving at a shutdown solution more urgent to them. Salaries of the president, Congress and their staffs would be reinstated from the date the government shutdown ended. However, the salaries of the president and members of Congress withheld during the shutdown period should not be paid or reinstated later but returned to taxpayers as income-tax refunds. Do reinstate salaries of staff since they weren’t directly responsible for the legislative deadlock.
And why won’t federal contract workers be paid for work done during the shutdown? Are they considered lesser citizens not due the same consideration as federal employees or elected politicians? Let’s reexamine the criteria of who is and who isn’t an “essential employee” during a government shutdown. Most Americans realize when we don’t finish a job, we don’t get paid. We have, in Washington, a ruling class, an aristocracy that is immune to consequences most Americans must confront in life. Politicians who don’t do the work they were elected to do shouldn’t get paid.
Mike Miller, Hewitt
Two-headed snake
It appears some Baylor University students have discovered a two-sided problem with an apparent one-sided solution [“Baylor sorority in hot water after sing-along video with N-word,” Jan. 19 ]. Why is it permissible for some to write, produce and sell music that is sexist and racist but it is not permissible for others to sing along with it? Instead of spending time and money on feel-good sensitivity training, perhaps Pi Beta Phi, the Baylor NAACP, the Baylor Department for Student Affairs and the entire administration could instead unilaterally denounce these “artists” and music companies and publicly demand they cease producing this filth passing for music.
Where is the indignation regarding misogyny and racism being portrayed as musical entertainment? Maybe a demonstration on the Baylor campus by black and white students and faculty protesting production of this type of music would be more profitable to all concerned. Condemn the music along with the behavior. One wonders what the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. would have thought of this music and the division it causes. Is the real problem the sorority, the music or both? If you cut off one head of a two-headed snake, you still have a snake.
Nonie & Tina Orosco, Waco