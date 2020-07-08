Hold to our oaths
As Independence Day was coming up, I recalled entering the U.S. Air Force and taking an oath to protect the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic. Everyone who enters the military service of the United States makes that promise. It doesn’t wear out. Our oath lasts as long as we do.
You, reader, have given the same oath, military service or not. Every American — or, at least, 99.9% of us — has more than once pledged his/her allegiance — given his/her oath — to the republic for which our flag stands. “One nation, under God, with liberty and justice for all.” We have promised. And if we do not provide liberty and justice for all — for all — then we have broken our promise.
Recalling the oath led me to recall some words of our Declaration of Independence. Readers of the Waco Trib will recall that one of the “self-evident” truths Jefferson stated in 1776 was that “all men are created equal.” Granted, his definition needed to be expanded to “all humans are created equal.” If we accept this, then the Declaration is relevant to every human being in the United States.
Looking back at the Declaration of Independence, I saw that one of the reasons for Jefferson’s writing it seems sadly familiar. One of King George III’s transgressions was: “He has forbidden his Governors to pass Laws of immediate and pressing importance, unless suspended in their operation till his Assent should be obtained; and when so suspended, he has utterly neglected to attend to them.”
The idea that we might see such actions in our country alarms me; I don’t want to see reminders of George III coming out of Washington.
I’m reminded, too, of four phrases from the Preamble to the Constitution. These four phrases state important reasons to even have the Constitution. Each begins with “We, the people of the United States, in order to . . .” [and then turns to these especially promising intentions]: “[to] establish justice, ensure domestic tranquility, . . . promote the general welfare . . . secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity . . .”
Fellow Americans, patriotism was one reason I joined the Air Force. Hero-worship for my father was the other. He, too, had given that oath in joining the Army Air Corps in 1944. Hundreds of thousands of us earlier, or since then, have put on a uniform and taken that oath. And every time you pledged allegiance to the flag and to its republic, you took that oath.
I hope that you agree the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution we have promised to defend are early statements constituting that “All humans are created equal. All human lives matter. That is at the heart of being an American patriot.”
D. Thomas “Tom” Hanks, Jr., Emeritus Professor of English, Baylor University
* * *
Just a word of thanks for focusing your July 5 edition on Trib sports editor Brice Cherry’s positive, “feel-good” story of love and success for two local sports families. Not so much appears positive today. See just the headline about the president’s behavior on our country’s birthday celebration — i.e. “slams enemies.” Aside from the actual behavior, such words hurt.
Nancy Marquis, Waco
