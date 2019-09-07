Reporting for dutyMichael Dennis’ Sept. 5 letter clearly shows the author has zero credible knowledge about firearms, the Second Amendment or the National Firearms Act of 1934.
For starters: AR-style rifles and AKMs (semi-auto version of AK-47) are most certainly not “weapons of war.” Those rifles are semi-automatic only and not capable of full auto which their military versions are. They certainly look identical but the similarities are strictly cosmetic. These firearms, as semi-automatic rifles, function the same way as other semi-automatic rifles which do not physically resemble military weaponry. AR-style rifles and other firearms resembling military rifles are no more lethal than any other semi-automatic firearm.
And in referring to the NFA, Dennis incorrectly states, “And it complies neatly with the Constitution’s Second Amendment ‘well-regulated’ text. The term “well regulated” has absolutely nothing to do with gun control or “regulating firearms.” At the time the Constitution was written, the term “well regulated” meant “trained and disciplined” as in the militia would be “well-regulated.” In full context, “A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”
Furthermore, our Founding Fathers fully intended that civilians should have exactly the same firearms used by the military. From the 1939 U.S. Supreme Court case, United States vs. Miller: “The signification attributed to the term Militia appears from the debates in the Convention, the history and legislation of Colonies and States, and the writings of approved commentators. These show plainly enough that the Militia comprised all males physically capable of acting in concert for the common defense. ‘A body of citizens enrolled for military discipline.’ And further, that ordinarily, when called for service these men were expected to appear bearing arms supplied by themselves and of the kind in common use at the time.”
Frank M. Slaby, McGregor
On and off the fieldArt Briles has proven he is still a good coach. He won his first game at Mount Vernon, 44 to 16 — his first chance recently under Friday night lights. It was the first time the school had to issue press credentials for a high school game.
Guess Coach Briles didn’t know he was to be daddy full-time for all his football players on and off the field at Baylor University. Some Baylor gals got in trouble and blamed Coach Briles. At least Baylor did.
My question: Where were the Baylor police? They should have been the ones to blame if the girls got in trouble.
Baylor let a good football coach get away because they didn’t handle any problems outside the game. And why did Baylor go outside their campus for a lawyer when they teach lawyers on campus? Another failure I would think about Baylor.
Baylor really goofed up and it is still causing problems.
Bill Foster, Waco
