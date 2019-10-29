Grinch on the loose!
I appreciated the good words of Matthew Lee Anderson about Halloween on Colcord in Saturday’s Trib. It is a very unusual event. Over the last 10 years it has evolved into an unplanned event where people from all over the city come for old-fashioned trick or treating. Kids and parents of all races and incomes share an evening as if we really are neighbors. It does not matter what church you belong to or what school you go to or what neighborhood you live in — all are welcome. I do not know of a more inclusive event in Waco.
Now the city of Waco has decided that someone has to pay for police protection and traffic barricades. (Several years back the city decided to close three or four blocks of busy Colcord Avenue to make for a safer environment.) Keep in mind that this is an event with no admission charge and no other means of capturing revenue. Some neighbors go out of their way to create a beautifully spooky scene, and I think most of us have been paying out of our own pockets for treats for 1,200 to 1,500. But the city thinks we should be paying for the right!
I suspect that most people have not heard about this decision and will probably show up thinking that this year will be like any other. But without traffic control this event could easily results in multiple accidents. The city of Waco is looking like the Grinch that stole Halloween!
Ken Hafertepe, Waco
Putin’s puppet
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s objective for more than 20 years has been to undermine democracy and divide the people with propaganda and misinformation while destroying the allies of the West. The Putin playbook uses faux outrage and “in-fear-mation” to achieve the objectives. He could not have asked for a better puppet in the Oval Office.
Every action taken has benefited Russia or allies of Russia. By withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal, Russia is now a major supplier of oil/gas to Europe which lines Putin and his oligarchs’ pockets. By pulling out of the Paris Climate Accord, Russia will benefit from deregulation and is free to pollute and destroy the world’s water and air for profit without repercussions.
The proxy war in Syria has now gone to Putin and Assad, destroying any hope for democracy while keeping the Middle East destabilized. Tariffs benefit Putin and damage Texas farmers. China is now increasing soybean imports from Russia and Brazil and putting tariffs on American soy. Putin just has to hint and Trump delivers in spades. Putin, with help from Turkey and Syria, are now destroying our “allies” the Kurds.
More pages are being taken out of the Russian playbook and we now have a “president” who believes laws don’t apply to him. That is a dictator. That is not American. That is not, and never should be, what America stands for. Choose: democracy or dictatorship. Choose: fascism or freedom.
Sandra Blankenship, Killeen
