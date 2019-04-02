Texas shell game
I was interested in the March 26 Trib article on the Teacher Retirement System of Texas, “Senate advances bill to shore up teacher pensions.” I appreciate efforts to put the Teacher Retirement System on a sound financial basis. However, the current efforts hardly represent progress. The proposed one-time payments in Senate Bill 12 are woefully inadequate.
As a 49-year veteran of public education, as a math teacher and a finance administrator, I always look carefully at the numbers in a bill and their impact on real people; in this case, TRS participants and taxpayers. What I see is disappointing and disingenuous. Here is why I condemn this proposal:
First, look at the payment to retirees: It’s a one-time payment of “up to $500.” It could be less. Also, it’s for a two-year period. And don’t forget — that’s before taxes. That means that TRS pensioners will likely net $400 after taxes for the two-year period. In round numbers, that’s four dollars a week ($400 over about 100 weeks is $4)! Seriously? But wait, it gets worse. Costs for retirees, notably health insurance, are going up, meaning the $400 will likely be offset by higher premiums and out-of-pocket costs.
Second, consider the method of funding this one-time payment. Politicians call it “sharing the cost among shareholders.” In plain Texan, it’s called “passing the buck.” The cost will be split three ways: (1) School districts will make a higher contribution to TRS, which means higher taxes or reallocation within tight school budgets; (2) higher contributions will go to TRS from current employees, which translates into lower take-home pay; and (3) taking the remainder from the “Rainy Day Fund,” our tax dollars.
Bottom line: SB 12 takes local school employees’ dollars, local school dollars and Texas citizens’ tax dollars to fund a one-time payment that averages “up to” $4 a week, and the Legislature takes credit for the payment. Amazing!
The Texas Legislature created this TRS situation through neglect over decades and it will take a dedicated effort to alleviate it. Current proposals do not achieve financial stability for TRS till 2049, which is unacceptable. More state resources are needed now. That means a more significant use of the “Rainy Day Fund,” reallocation from other state programs, both of these options, or other measures. Any actions require courage. Time will tell if courage or politics rule the day.
Gary Williams, Woodway
Green boogers!
I agree with Art Reinking’s letter about TV commercials — they’re either dumb or stupid, like the one with the green booger. And there’s one about the SUV that lets alligators out. That really makes you want to go and buy that vehicle! And what about all those with people dancing and shaking their butts? That really makes you want to buy that product! Best one so far: the Geico lizard. Now he’s cute!
Sharon Bates, Waco