Feather examination
I have a question for Mr. Robinson (June 7): How is it that you are able to tell the difference between good and bad policemen, but you are not able to see the difference between sincere marchers and anarchists? I think that the feathers on that bird need some closer examination.
Steve Fontaine, McGregor
My eyes weep
George Floyd’s cold-blooded murder by an officer of the law scares and frightens me. And I am a white female. I am unable to imagine the terror felt by black Americans because I have never walked in their shoes and felt the wrath, anger, and injustice they continually face. Even if Mr. Floyd were guilty of some crime, he did not deserve the death penalty on a city sidewalk.
Peaches Henry’s essay (June 7) movingly describes and explains the many problems faced by our society in the areas of race and inequality. With thoughtful consideration, Dr. Henry offers specific ideas for each of us to implement. She tries hard to open our eyes to the injustices of which she has first-hand knowledge.
Gordon Robinson, on the other hand, myopically seems to see only from the narrow perspective of a privileged white man. He callously dismisses peaceful protestors as anarchistic, arsonist rioters and looters. He says that anyone who sympathizes with this group is just part of the problem. I proudly sympathize with this group and I can assure you that I am NOT part of the problem. Every citizen has the right to peaceably assemble and to petition our government for a redress of grievances. Yes, I deplore the actions of rioters and looters. But the right to peaceably protest cannot be denied due to the actions of that misguided group.
Mr. Robinson, my eyes weep for you. I implore you to attend a local NAACP meeting and meet with Dr. Henry. It is vitally important that our business leaders see and understand a point of view other than their own. As a white female who was raised in a stable family and who received a good education, I know I cannot possibly comprehend the lives of those who did not have these privileges.
Yet I try to. Please just consider the fact that your strongly-held opinions were perhaps formed without an open heart and open eyes to the entirety of our society.
Jacqueline Rhodes, Waco
Seek the lost
The people who say “all lives matter” when confronted with “black lives matter” are usually the same folks who like to use Bible verses to make their point.
So, I commend to you Luke 15:3-7, the parable of the lost sheep. Please step out of your comfort zone and see that we have lost a part of our country due to systemic racism. Go seek the lost souls in our community.
Richard Campbell, Hewitt
