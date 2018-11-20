Trumping turkey
While President Trump is pardoning two turkeys for Thanksgiving, every one of us can exercise that same presidential power by choosing a non-violent Thanksgiving observance.
And here are some other good reasons:
- You can brag about pardoning a turkey — like Trump (or not).
- You will stay awake for your entire favorite football game.
- Your sensible vegetarian kid won’t have to boycott the family dinner.
- Plant-based holiday roasts don’t have to carry government warning labels.
- You won’t have to call Poultry Hotline to keep your family out of the hospital.
- Your body will appreciate a holiday from the fat, cholesterol and hormones.
- You won’t sweat the environment and food resources devastation guilt trip.
- You won’t spend a sleepless night wondering how the turkey lived and died.
Seriously, this Thanksgiving let’s give thanks for our good fortune, health and happiness with a life-affirming, cruelty-free feast of plant-based holiday roast, vegetables, fruits and grains. Our own dinner will feature a store-bought plant-based holiday roast, mashed potatoes, stuffed squash, candied yams, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie. An Internet search on “vegetarian Thanksgiving” is getting us more recipes than we could possibly use.
Warner Farwell, Waco
Still plenty of jobs
I respond to the column by Tribune-Herald contributor Lester Beaird regarding President Trump’s resolve to change the 14th Amendment. Although Lester may have a point in the amendment’s being outdated, some of his other statements just don’t make sense.
He cites this caravan of illegal immigrants heading to the border and how their children might become citizens. Not true. First, these people flee their country and seek asylum. Second, their children will not be granted citizenship through the 14th Amendment.
Lester also states these and other immigrants would be taking jobs from Americans. Again, not entirely true. Sure, some immigrants might take a very few jobs from Americans, but he forgets these jobs have been available for years and many Americans don’t want to work hard labor jobs. And the thousands of homeless veterans Lester cites have every opportunity to take these jobs and gain those benefits because they are veterans. However, many choose not to accept them.
So while I might agree with Lester’s opinion that the amendment could be reviewed and possibly changed, I don’t agree with his or Trump’s using false statements and fear tactics.
Kirk Bixler, Hot Springs Village, Arkansas
EDITOR’S NOTE: Just in fairness to Mr. Beaird, he is referring to undocumented immigrants’ children born in America, which is why the president protests the 14th Amendment specifically.