In your answer to my letter asking when Congress passed a law making same-sex marriage legal, you wrote that the Supreme Court ruled the Due Process Clause of the 14th Amendment guarantees the right to marry as one of the fundamental liberties and that this applies to same-sex couples as well as opposite-sex couples.
There is only one hitch here: Everyone already had the right to marry if the couple complied with the rules. These rules not only dealt with sex but also with age, consent where required, etc. Are we to let children now marry as a fundamental liberty?
The problem is that the court had to change the meaning of the word, marriage, to make this ruling. I cannot find in the Constitution anywhere that they are empowered to do this. That a marriage is between one man and one woman, or sometimes one man and more than one woman, is an established law going back at least 2,000 years or more.
Our gutless congressmen had the authority to overrule the Supreme Court but failed to do so, which only helped those who want to destroy Christian America.
Peggy Hill, West
What did you do?
On the last night of Hanukkah (Dec. 29), I awoke to several horrible and frightening headlines: “5 People Stabbed at Hanukkah Celebration in New York Suburb”; “100 Jewish Graves Desecrated in France — Search for the Websites That Fueled the Hate Led to the US”; “Anti-Semitic Graffiti Sprayed Across London Shopfronts and Synagogue”; “NYPD Investigating 9th Anti-Semitic Attack Reported This Week.”
These events are becoming more prevalent and call for more than the usual expressions of sadness and repetition of “Never Again.” The rhetorical responses simply won’t do. I implore Christians, Muslims, blacks, Jews, Hispanics, gays/lesbians and others to share these stories. Then speak out loudly to curtail increasing anti-Semitism and racism threatening our world, something we know is emboldened by our president, whose toxic discourse enables and gives permission for haters to come out of the shadows.
Call and email government officials at all levels, demanding action be taken to discover causes of this hatred, violence and that specific plans be implemented to address such causes. After all, we must remember that an attack on any group is an attack on all potentially vulnerable groups. With every day, our fear should accelerate. Above all else, be prepared to answer when your children and future generations ask, “What did you do in 2020 to stop such atrocious and venomous acts?”
Richard Cherwitz, Ph.D., University of Texas at Austin
Disturbing the peace
While we in Waco can justifiably take civic pride in recent progress, our leaders at City Hall should take notice and start cracking down on those uncivil motorists and cyclists who find enjoyment in disturbing the peace as they articulate their manhood in the limited language of a loud muffler squalling up and down the street.
Bob Lott, Waco
