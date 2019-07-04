Economy’s great!
The Fourth of July marks the founding of the United States, a country that has acted as a beacon of freedom and economic opportunity to people around the world. Today, that mantra couldn’t be more true.
The current economy is as vibrant and explosive as a fireworks display. Millions of new jobs — ranging from factory workers to nurses to tech specialists — have been created in communities across the country. Moreover, the unemployment rate has dropped to the lowest level in five decades; for African and Hispanic Americans, it’s at an all-time low.
Those toward the lower end of the economic ladder are experiencing impressive progress as well. Americans belonging to the bottom 25 percent of wage earners — making roughly $20,000 a year or less — have seen the most rapid pay increases. And wage levels for blue-collar workers continue to grow faster than those of their supervisors.
On Thursday, millions of Americans observed the achievements the United States has made the past 243 years. Luckily, more opportunity exists now than in recent history, paving the way for even more progress. That’s something to truly celebrate all year long.
Elaine Parker, President, Job Creators Network Foundation
God help scientists
Have you ever considered that scientists create nothing but seem to be given credit for everything? Some examples: Scientists who discovered gravity, electricity, fire, oil, natural gas, metals, etc., did not create them but only discovered them and proceeded to find uses for them. Inventors of things like automobiles, airplanes, rockets, large sailing ships did not create the laws that govern them. These were already in force which in turn made these things possible.
Someone saw mention in the Bible of rivers in the oceans and proceeded to map out these currents, which are used to move vessels through the ocean with less outside power.
From the Bible comes this question: Where were you when I hung the earth on nothing? The flat-earth folks finally had to admit that this presents an important truth.
Scientists have also discovered many other laws. Another from the Bible, “like begets like.” Women are especially grateful for this assurance that when they give birth, it will not be to a monkey, puppy or kitten.
Especially useful are the laws of how things relate to one another which are used to predict future events such as the weather.
There is enough information on these things to fill many books, but you get the point. All these things were created by a creator before they were discovered by man. How can any scientist be an atheist when he constantly uses laws already established in his work of invention and discovery?
Peggy Hill, West
How’s that again?
I would love to hear a definition of Julian Castro’s term “reproductive justice for transgender women.”
Gary Duncan, Waco