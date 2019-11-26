Farewell, Miss Alice
Waco Community Race Relations Coalition chairwoman Jo Welter’s Nov. 13 Trib column honoring Alice Pollard was great. Miss Alice and I were good friends. Alice came to La Vega High School our junior year in 1964 and sat next to me in typing class. I remember her brother’s being killed in Vietnam — one of the first such casualties (if not the first) from McLennan County, if I recall. Years later she served on the Trib Board of Contributors, offering insights on the opinion page to help guide neighbors, friends and fellow residents. Her best column was about the graduation of her adopted daughter from La Vega High. She called and asked me to “critique” it. She recalled her own days at La Vega 36 or 37 years earlier. She remembered certain hallways down which she was afraid to go.
She gave me a book on the serenity prayer, which I still cherish. In 2003 she helped me find an apartment when I moved out of Bellmead. And on Christmas she brought me food and “a little black Santa Claus.” I went to church with her on Jefferson Street. We held hands! We became friends and I always told her that I loved her to death. She was one of the first black students to graduate from La Vega High School.
Once she told me to read the novel “To Kill a Mockingbird,” about racism in the South, and she quoted her favorite line: “You never really understand a person until you consider things from his point of view.”
Kyle Crum, Waco
For voters’ consideration
I read Mr. Cantrell’s Thursday letter about House Intelligence Committee members having not “one clear-cut, provable reason to impeach” the president. Let’s set aside the fact that the inquiry calls for the Intelligence Committee to hold hearings, then hand the results to the Judiciary Committee for any possible action. The issue here isn’t whether House Democrats have a smoking gun; the issue is if House Democrats had a smoking gun, would Senate Republicans actually choose that smoking gun over a pat on the head by the president come re-election time? The simple fact is everyone on Capitol Hill is counting votes, both publicly and privately declared. The math isn’t right for conviction in the Senate yet and everyone in the House knows it.
Rightly or wrongly deserved, President Clinton got a boost in popularity post-impeachment because the Senate chose to censure and not remove him from office. Democrats have known that any articles of impeachment submitted to the Senate will be shot down or rushed to exoneration or censure by “Trump-over-Country” Republicans before the election to give Trump the same boost that Clinton saw. This is why Speaker Nancy Pelosi was firmly against pushing for such articles till there was either a) no other choice or b) something too big to sit tight on. The Ukraine mess falls into that “b” column, for better or worse.
So let’s be real. Senate Republicans have already said the impeachment articles are DOA and Democrats know what handing an exoneration to Trump via the Senate will do so close to November 2020. There’s no good political reason to even go there unless something so bad happens that the GOP has to break with Trump. That means that the inquiry, hearings and possible articles aren’t for the Senate floor: They are for us at the ballot box.
Matthew Mevis, Hewitt
EDITOR’S NOTE: Thanks for your letter, Matt. In the interest of accuracy, while there was indeed a move to censure rather than impeach President Clinton in 1998, it failed. Waco-based resident, former independent counsel and former federal judge Ken Starr has suggested censure as a possible course of action in lieu of the impeachment process involving President Trump but thus far it has generated little interest. President Andrew Jackson remains the best-known case of a president being formally censured by the Senate, part of his dustup over the Bank of the United States.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.