Opinions will vary
Regarding Trib columnist LaRaine DuPuy’s piece, “Blaming looters misses point, ignores real issue,” from last Sunday, it is LaRaine DuPuy who misses the point. To address some of what she includes: “In a recent interview with the only four black CEOs of Fortune 500 companies (let that sink in for a moment, there are only four black CEOs of the 500 Fortune 500 companies)....” She ignores the possibility that these four arguably earned their positions and others did not.
Then there’s this prize quote attributed to Jide Zeitlin: “We can replace our windows and handbags, but we cannot bring back George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, Eric Garner, Trayvon Martin, Emmett Till and too many others. Each of these black lives matter.” I am certain this will resonate well with those who may have lost their livelihoods during the riots, looting and arson. Hey, you can just replace those things. But that seems unimportant to Ms. DuPuy in how she glosses over it.
More sage commentary: “This community, this country does not need to continue hearing the entitled, the privileged placing blame, missing the point and ignoring the real issue.” The question becomes which entitled? When you have country band Lady Antebellum changing its name; a petition to rename a city in Florida (Plantation); the pulling of TV police shows and “Gone With The Wind,” all because some are offended, the question still remains: Who is entitled? Ms. DuPuy has her opinion and I have mine. What I see from many at present can be summed up in two words: sycophant and lickspittle. Those are the polite ways to put it.
Wendy Myers, China Spring
Shattered tribute
We are experiencing a time when people are demanding and in many cases tearing down or defacing monuments that they find offensive. For whatever their reason, they seem to be doing so with impunity.
Recently my wife died. She was loved by many with hundreds attending her memorial service at the local arboretum, a place she supported as a Master Gardener. She also planted and tended a flower garden in an island at the entrance of our neighborhood, so when she died neighbors had a memorial stone engraved honoring her and her efforts and placed it in that garden. Unfortunately, someone decided to bash it and shatter it. So sad that they found it offensive and needed to destroy it. Had they met my wife, they would have met a gentle and beautiful soul.
David L. McLatcher, Waco
Sign of times
To the person who took the political sign from my driveway:
While it is your right to disagree with my political beliefs, it is not your right to steal my candidate’s road sign. Your action reenforces my opinion of your political party.
Jene Steakley, Waco
Another mistake
There is no better example of someone putting his own financial gain first than John Bolton’s promotions of his new book. On the other hand, President Trump never should have had Bolton on his staff to begin with.
Dennis M. Miller, Woodway
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.