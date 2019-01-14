Parallel universes
I write in response to the Tribune-Herald editorial of Jan. 10 titled, “Any Republicans have dealmaking skills?” There were pertinent questions not posed or addressed in the editorial because it didn’t fit the usual narrative.
Any Democrats have dealmaking skills? You wouldn’t think so if you’ve been following the Pelosi/Schumer show, featuring dour faces and petulant put-downs of the president. They won’t or can’t reconcile their present obstructionism with previous approving speeches and votes on the border wall. My analysis: “Never Trump.” Both sides play to their bases in this political death match. The victors will preside over the tattered remains of our once-great nation.
Any Trib editorialists have discernment skills? Or is it just easier to do “Never Trump” 24/7/365 X 8? That approach seems to fit with their political and personal preferences as evidenced by 30 consecutive months of anti-Trump/GOP vitriol. That includes their own toxic concoctions and every poison-pen creation they can import to the Trib’s pages from other sources. The editorialists are also playing to their base: owners/publishers (bosses) and fellow journalists. The prize? Same tattered nation but with personal newspaper awards, a smug feeling of self-importance and the admiration of like-minded friends and colleagues.
Sammy McLarty, Waco
***
Thanks to Clydanne M. Reeves for her Jan. 5 letter, “John Cornyn, hypocrite,” calling out the senator and other Republicans for doing nothing to resolve the shutdown. The Trib had previously printed Sen. Cornyn’s column extolling Republicans’ progress in Congress, so I was surprised when this newspaper printed — below Ms. Reeves’ letter — Cornyn’s quotes to Fox News slamming Democrats regarding immigration, including his quote that “the most radical elements of the Democratic membership of the House of Representatives…are fine with no border security and that these are the same folks who want to abolish ICE and other law enforcement and do nothing about the heroin and the human trafficking that comes across the border along with illegal immigration.”
This is a completely false statement. It does make good propaganda. I am a Democrat and abhor even the thought of heroin and human trafficking. I and other Democrats believe to abolish ICE would be as crazy as Tea Partiers’ traditional cries to dismantle the government. I have a Republican relative who wants to demolish the Department of Education. Do I believe all Republicans share such opinions? Of course not. And Democrats are not fine with no border security. We have pushed for immigration reform for many years.
My husband and I attended Republican Congressman Bill Flores’ town hall several years ago with others to discuss the issue, and we were all pointedly ignored. We also were in a group to visit his office later, offering our concerns to his administrative assistant. Back then, Republicans didn’t seem to want to discuss immigration reform. A Nov. 3, 2018, NBC article stated that though Democrats had in previous months called for ICE’s abolishment, the message had changed. In fact, according to the article, the abolishment of ICE does not resonate with mainstream Democrats. In other words, Democrats realize ICE isn’t to blame for the immigration issue and do not call for ICE’s abolishment.
Patricia Bell-Lanford, Woodway