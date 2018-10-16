Doubting Ted Cruz
I have read criticisms of Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke for taking campaign donations from individuals who live outside Texas. The fact Beto accepts donations to his campaign from individuals beyond Texas should not concern us nearly so much as Ted Cruz accepting millions of dollars in PAC funds.
Tens of thousands of individuals giving less than $2,000 a piece can never expect to organize and control Mr. O’Rourke’s vote, yet it does speak to the national appeal of his message. Huge amounts of political action committee cash to Sen. Cruz, however, speak to his lack of individual appeal and his willingness to hear and consider the desires of PACs on any and all legislation that comes before him for a vote.
PACs are organized lobbies that seek to own and control the politicians they contribute to. The more money these senators accept, the better, as those same senators will become increasingly dependent on PACs as their sources of funds for re-election. In short, these PACs are buying control. Individual donations are supporting the ideals of candidates, and such contributions will not continue if the elected senator fails to live up to his promises and principles.
Concern about campaign funding should be aimed at political action committees. Their potential power in government is real.
Bill Beaty, McGregor
***
In Sen. Ted Cruz’s TV campaign ad touting his re-election bid in the midterms, we the public are asked where we stand. Well, the same question should go to the senator. Sen. Cruz, as a voter who supported you in the past, where do you stand? Regrettably, I know where you stand. You obediently vote along party lines.
I also know that you, as Texas senator, lack the courage or dignity to stand for the average human being. Thank God for conservative Arizona Republican Sen. Jeff Flake for putting on the brakes and having the backbone to allow for an investigation by the FBI into allegations leveled at Judge Brett Kavanaugh. I ask: Why the rush to appoint the judge? Why not let the FBI do its job? For God’s sake, this was a lifetime appointment to the U.S. Supreme Court!
So I say thank you again to Sen. Jeff Flake. I admire you and millions of Americans adore you. If only our junior senator in Texas had the same courage, it would have been great, but we know where he stands and he does not have the courage to stand for the American people. In closing, I add that history will remember Ted Cruz come Nov. 6.
Frank C. Hernandez, Waco
Helping the UPS
A big thank you to three Waco police officers who located the owner of UPS packages left on my front porch by mistake Oct. 10. These officers were so kind and helpful. I wish I had gotten their names, but maybe they will read this note of appreciation.
David Vardeman, Waco