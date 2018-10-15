Doubting Beto
I get a little skeptical when I read that a politician just raised millions of dollars in a short period of time from small donations. There are many far-left multi-millionaires who would give any amount to elect a Democrat to the Senate in Texas.
I really never heard of Mr. Beto, but after reading Dr. Darden’s letter in Sunday’s Trib I am now enlightened. It should be St. Beto instead of Mr. Beto. She also writes that our voices need to be heard. Is she talking about yelling at a family trying to enjoy a meal at a restaurant? Is that the kind of voices she is talking about?
I see she is an author of a book, “Envisioning the Future of Universities in America.” Since only far-left liberals are allowed to speak on today’s college campuses, I can envision their future without reading a book. It will have the same future as a ship with cargo loaded on only the left side and sent off to sea. The beginning and ending could be written on the same page. Someone once said: “Be careful of the ingredients you put in your soup. You may have to eat it.”
But who am I to question the wisdom of someone with a doctor’s degree? My degree is limited to 98.6. However, that does make me normal. I do respect her but I disagree with her politics. I would never interrupt her as some have interrupted Sen. Cruz and wife.
William Bregan, McGregor
***
Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke has weighed in on controversial NFL support of the so-called “right” of players to buck team owners and spit in the faces of the fans by kneeling for “The Star-Spangled Banner” during pre-game festivities. That right is not absolute. This right only commands Congress to “make no law.” However, the ones paying their salaries have the right to command players to act in a manner that shows respect for the country. O’Rourke claims not only that it is not disrespectful to kneel at that time but that there is nothing “more American” than to take a knee. He is sorely mistaken.
When America was born, we left England and her monarch for a new form of government and a new philosophy on governance. We founded a nation rejecting all the Old World ways and lost many of our people who gladly gave their lives to secure that government and philosophy. We also left some traditions behind, including the tradition (and requirement) to take a knee before the monarch.
Nothing more American, Rep. O’Rourke? As presumably a descendant of people who have fought against “royals,” I would think you would agree that taking a knee is not only not American but in keeping with the orders of royal subjects to kneel before the king or queen. Are he and all those NFL players saying they view our president as a king? I don’t! I see him as our constitutionally elected chief executive and representative — and disrespect to him is disrespect to us. Food for thought!
Pete Commander, Bellmead