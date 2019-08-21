Sieg Heil!President Trump asserted on Tuesday that any Jewish person who votes for a Democrat shows “total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty.” As a loyal Jew, I am deeply offended but not surprised. Most Jews know far more about Judaism and Israel than our ignorant president. We should remember that not all Jews agree about Israel’s policies; hence Trump is trying to divide us and weaponize religion.
Dan Rather is correct: “Let’s be crystal clear. When President Trump says that Jews who vote for Democrats show ‘either a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty,’ he is summoning the forces of bigotry and anti-Semitism with all of its blood-stained history.”
Never forget Maya Angelou’s warning: “When someone shows you who they are, believe them.” My response to the president’s statement: Any Republican who continues to support and vote for Trump should have no qualms about allowing their children to emulate his rhetoric.
Richard Cherwitz, Founding Director, Intellectual Entrepreneurship Consortium, University of Texas
Puppets with guns
After reading how young many of the shooters in these mass shootings are, it dawned on me how similar to a “real war” these events are fast becoming: The generals are old men (broadcasters, politicians, other people with agendas) who encourage, incite and possibly help plan but don’t actually, physically engage in the battle. The young men (so far) may think what they do is only their own doing, but they’re actually puppets in this complicated and deadly scenario.
Nancy Marquis, Waco
High-flying securityThe wire story “U.S. issues hacking security alert for small planes,” published in the Trib on July 30, missed or mischaracterized some key points about small-airplane security.
First, the article pointed to a recent Department of Homeland Security notice, inferring it was focused only on cybersecurity concerns for small, “general aviation” aircraft when the fact is the notice applies to all aircraft, from airliners on down.
Second, the story — which included not a single aviation-industry source — arguably misrepresented the nature of the potential security breach involved. For example, the piece failed to fully explain that for the scenario to occur, an individual would need to actually board an aircraft, dismantle its avionics system, locate a certain small piece of technology and effectively disable it.
The reason such a relatively complex scenario hasn’t unfolded — the reason Transportation Security Administration audits have never found general aviation airplanes to be a security concern — is that the industry has always made security a top priority with a host of measures that harden aircraft from threats. An Airport Watch program includes a toll-free reporting number directly to the TSA. Pilots carry tamper-resistant, government-issued ID and passengers on many general aviation flights undergo strict background checks. The government cross-checks records for airmen and monitors aircraft sales to find suspicious activity. These are the facts about general aviation security. It’s unfortunate your readers might have been led to believe otherwise.
Ed Bolen, President and CEO, National Business Aviation Association