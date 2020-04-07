Gather not too readily
To fellow pastors and church leaders: Last week, a section of the Texas governor’s Executive Order GA-14 stated: “If religious services cannot be conducted from home or through remote services, they should be conducted consistent with the guidelines from the president and the CDC by practicing good hygiene, environmental cleanliness and sanitation, and by implementing social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
That particular sentence of Executive Order GA-14 was of great concern to the medical leadership and civic leadership of Waco and McLennan County including the presidents of our two local hospitals, McLennan County health officials and our elected city and county leaders. Their collective wisdom, which I trust, is that it would be a grave mistake for churches to reopen in coming Sundays. Church services and Sunday gatherings should not happen until our local officials, in conversation with Centers for Disease Control and other entities, give us the go-ahead.
Where would we be right now without the hope of the resurrection of Jesus and the promise of His return!
John Durham, lead pastor, Highland Baptist Church, Waco
The real Paine
During this time of “war,” it seems that words from an earlier time are also appropriate for today. Quoted excerpts from “The Crisis” by Thomas Paine Dec. 23, 1776: “THESE are the times that try men’s souls; yet we have this consolation with us, that the harder the conflict, the more glorious the triumph.
“Tis surprising to see how rapidly a panic will sometimes run through a country. All nations and ages have been subject to them. But their peculiar advantage is that they are the touchstones of sincerity and hypocrisy, and bring things and men to light, which might otherwise have lain forever undiscovered.
“I call not upon a few, but upon all: not on this state or that state, but on every state: up and help us; lay your shoulders to the wheel; better have too much force than too little, when so great an object is at stake. Let it be told to the future world that in the depth of winter, when nothing but hope and virtue could survive, that the city and the country, alarmed at one common danger, came forth to meet and to repulse it.
“It matters not where you live, or what rank of life you hold, the evil or the blessing will reach you all. The far and the near, the home counties and the back, the rich and the poor, will suffer or rejoice alike.”
May we join together during these “trying times” and show patience, support and love to one another.
Don Harris, Crawford
Completely outmatched
It would take monumental effort to handle this pandemic any more abysmally than Donald Trump has handled this one. He is so disconnected from reality that when cases grow by the thousands over the course of a single afternoon he believes his response not only has no room to improve but that he’s handled this crisis better than any previous administration handled any of theirs.
How many people must die before he takes responsibility for all the time he wasted after he was warned this could happen?
He spent several weeks downplaying the infectivity and severity of this virus. His press briefings and addresses to the nation are full of misinformation, and the bottom usually falls out of the stock market after each one. He’s outbidding states on PPE and ventilators. At one point, he wanted to “reopen the economy” by Easter because he thought full pews would be beautiful, even though it would be catastrophic.
He has finally encountered an enemy he can’t just ignore and hope goes away, or bully into submission in 140 characters.
This crisis would have battered any previous president, but none of them would have as much praise for themselves as Trump does of himself. He is completely outmatched.
Chance Hodde, Waco
