Yep, the Democratic socialist juggernaut has been working overtime to take care of us, the less-informed deplorables of America, as witnessed by the Democratic debates in Houston the other night. The stage was filled with socialists and outright communists, hell-bent on outpromising one another while they openly condemn the rights and guarantees of the U.S. Constitution.
The United States has survived way too long as the most powerful, influential country on the face of the earth. Democrats have a plan in place to end that. If their deluded and shameful prognostications come to pass, America will within six months be dead as we know it.
Climate Change: no problem because heavy industry will be nationalized with no emissions. No gas- or diesel-powered transportation for the movement of goods and services to the government-run distribution centers. Hey, everyone will have insurance and a guaranteed salary. Things are gonna be good!
I do see a small problem with the scheme to confiscate all our vehicles and weapons. I would not want to be the government flunky who tells Americans to line up, smile and turn in our trucks and guns. I see some pushback taking place. “Hey, Harley rider, get back in line and shut up!” I don’t think this is going to end well.
I was told by a high-ranking law enforcement official several years ago of an impending civil war to end all civil wars. I thought his remarks bordered on delusional. Well, I am the same guy who did not believe in digital money! Now how long has it been since I wrote a check?
Within a year, Americans would be reduced to bartering for goods and services as guaranteed salaries would be taxed to a point where no one has any money. Good thing is, skills lost in the 19th century would, by necessity, re-emerge. Maw, going to town, gotta put the harness on the mule.
Glad I live in the South as by 2035, all petro-chemical and/or coal industries will be shuttered by government mandate. Don’t feel sorry for residents of the upper Midwest who rely on coal for co-generation/electricity. They will have long since frozen to death, a la Stalingrad in World War II. Yes, the majority still use coal for energy!
Damn America, Trump, jobs, prosperity, success and guaranteed freedoms! Bring on the Democrats! They will end all of the above, and I do mean quickly.
I heard that Sen. Elizabeth “Pocahontas” Warren was aligned with Hillary the Harpy to get the job done that she failed to do in 2016. Why is she not in jail?
Dan Dayton, West
After the daily drive up and down I-35 last week, I started to wonder if the company or companies responsible for the manufacture of the orange traffic cones and barrels had to put on an extra 50 shifts just to cover demand in the Greater Waco area.
I like to see full employment as much as the next person but if they dialed it back a little, or a lot, you would get no complaints from me, if you know what I mean.
Michael Welhausen, Waco
