Broomsticks & blinders
After reading many letters from John Vickrey and now from Nancy Pfiester [Sunday], it’s time to remove the blinders from the donkey and add a much larger diaper.
I’d like to know where Nancy got all this top-secret info. To be fair, it could have come from Hillary’s emails. Nancy, do you realize that all the hacking from Russia and other foreign powers happened on the Obama watch? Don’t you remember the telecast of President Obama, with a smirk on his face, saying there’s no way anyone could interfere with our elections? He went on to say, “Stop your whining, Donald, and lose with class.” That changed when Donald won.
So far as NATO is concerned, our hard-earned taxpayers have financed them too long. Our role is to come in and help if they are attacked, not have our powerful forces on the front line to take the brunt of the attack while they set back with their two tanks and wait. Did you see how the Germans were helping us in the desert? It even made some of the Germans sick. It showed our soldiers in full combat gear eating rations and the German soldiers eating at a long table with a tablecloth. A fine-cooked meal with wine and beer. It’s time they paid their dues and for a president who means it
William Bregan, McGregor
***
Remember Donald Trump saying, “I’ll choose the best people for my administration”? Trump’s campaign manager, Paul Manafort, has been found guilty of eight felonies by a jury of fellow Americans. Trump’s deputy campaign manager, Rick Gates? Also guilty. Trump’s national security adviser, Michael Flynn? Guilty of lying to the FBI about meeting Russian agents. Trump’s foreign adviser, George Papadopoulos? Guilty of lying to the FBI about meeting a Russian agent. Trump’s lawyer, Michael Cohen? Guilty of bank fraud, tax evasion and paying Trump’s sexual partners “at the direction of” Trump.
Trump clearly lied, saying he knew nothing of hush payments for illicit sex. Trump’s attorney general, Jeff Sessions, lied to Congress several times over Russian contacts. If this is a “witch hunt,” then a lot of witches are populating the most corrupt swamp ever.
Randy Broussard, Belton
***
I read William Howard’s rants in the Aug. 11 Trib where he calls any and all who are conservative mentally ill lunatics. He also mentioned that followers of our president are guilty of profanity. Anyone with half a brain knows this has been typical of the left wing for some time. Their actions reach a new low in American history.
All this reminds me of an old Arabic adage: The camel does not see the humps on his own back.
Actions of the radical wing of the Democratic Party are without question the worst display of filth I have witnessed in my more than 90 years. I close with one offering of our Lord: Let he who has not sinned cast the first stone.
Fred Khoury, Waco