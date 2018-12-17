Divisive media
I recently attended the dedication ceremony for the Doris Miller Memorial. I was moved to tears by the words of Waco City Councilwoman Andrea J. Barefield. That evening my family reflected on her comments. What a powerful message — any day we may be called upon to step up and see if there really is a hero within us.
Since I was a child, I have been taught the story of Doris Miller. I always hoped I would stand up and do my duty as bravely as he did. Thank God, I’ve never had to find out. And now, thanks to the hard work of many in our community and beyond, the story of Doris Miller will be front and center for countless generations.
Not coincidentally, the ceremony was on the 77th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, an opportunity to reflect on the sacrifices of those who have fought and died so we could live with the freedoms we enjoy. By contrast, the pettiness of our current politics seems so small.
Never underestimate the proclivity of the editors to use any event, no matter how noble and timeless, for the petty politics of our time. Editors, in your haste to bash Trump and to narrowly view the ceremony through only the lens of identity politics, you missed the real story. You missed a packed house of Wacoans celebrating and honoring the life and deeds of a hometown hero. Those who were there know — this is what community looks like. I am proud to be from the same town as Doris Miller. I am proud to have this memorial of him in our community. I am hopeful this speaks to what “our times” are really about — not about what separates us but what brings us together.
David Risinger, MD, Waco
Goebbels in media!
Recently U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand said of the border situation: “This is horrendous. We must hold those responsible accountable. Children who approach our country looking for asylum should be welcomed with open arms, not with tear gas.”
Federal agents routinely used tear gas, pepper balls, Tasers and rubber bullets on the U.S.-Mexico border during the Barack regime. One difference was there was only a fraction of the invaders bombarding the border during Obama’s tenure, compared to the recent force of more than 1,000 violent invaders, many of them known criminals. At no time did the media say anything negative about the Obama administration!
Have you figured it out yet? When a leftist dem is in the White House, people can be separated from their families, tear-gassed, shot with rubber bullets, interns abused, health care tripled, unemployment climb, citizens monitored and harassed, criminals given sanctuary, debt skyrocket, tax dollars stolen and national security compromised. And the Goebbels in the media will hide it all.
For Christmas, let’s give our nation an enduring border fence and remove the minions corrupting the media.
Eric Mach, Denton