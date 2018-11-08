Drawn & quartered?
After reading the Oct. 24 story about drugs used to execute Death Row inmates, “Texas court reverses course on naming execution drug supplier,” I would like to add my three cents: There was another story several months back about the cocktail of drugs used to carry out executions and how it was supposedly cruel and unusual punishment.
Oh, poor babies. What do bleeding hearts think Death Row inmates did to their victims — stabbed them, shot them, mutilated them, beat them to death and so on. The Death Row inmate is to be put to death, not rocked to sleep, for horrific deeds he or she did to some innocent man, woman or child. I would be willing to bet that if such criminals did something to one of your family members, your opinion would change drastically.
These monsters don’t deserve to depart life without pain. They deserve to be tortured to death slowly with as much pain as possible.
Here’s what I suggest: Ask Death Row inmates how each wants to be put to death — and old age is not an option. They could choose to depart by firing squad, stabbing, hanging, guillotine or drug overdose, whether heroin or the drug cocktail now used for executions. Let them pick and then carry it out promptly. There’s no reason for letting some of these monsters sit on Death Row 25 to 30 years while being supported by taxpayers.
Give them one appeal and, if the death sentence is handed down, give them an option on how they want to go — and then do so quickly!
Let’s look at the monster in the paper a few weeks ago, Billy Wayne Coble, who killed three innocent people — the parents and brother of his ex-wife. Now age 70, he has been on Death Row close to 30 years, which begs the question of why they even call it Death Row. Our nation needs to start carrying out these death sentences. Allowing these murderers to die of old age is a societal outrage.
V. McCrary, Waco
Throw the book!
I was shocked to see that former Baylor University fraternity president Jacob Walter Anderson, in a plea deal with outgoing District Attorney Abel Reyna’s office, pleaded no contest to a lesser, third-degree felony charge of unlawful restraint rather than four counts of sexual assault. Prosecutor Hilary LaBorde, representing DA Reyna, did not do her job. Instead, she recommended three years of deferred probation, a $400 fine and counseling.
This young man is now poised to get off after committing a heinous crime. He is so young and is learning the lesson that he can get away with anything. No doubt he will try again. I might add that he is a blight on Baylor University.
My hope is that 19th State District Judge Ralph Strother rethinks this idea and changes his mind on allowing this young hoodlum to go free. After all, the next time this young man is brought into court, he won’t face this judge. [Strother will sentence Anderson on Dec. 10.]
Carol A. Buckland, Whitney