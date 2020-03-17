Helping out
While reading up more on the COVID-19 situation, I have seen the two major responses people have made. Some have chosen to take care of themselves at the expense of others. Some, but not all, of their decisions might be based on fear. The other response is reminiscent of Fred Rogers’ address made after the attacks on 9/11. He recalled his mother telling him to “look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.”
If you don’t see helpers in your community, then take the opportunity to become one. I see helpers in my friends and some businesses willing to provide food to school children while schools are closed, or neighbors on social media offering some of their supplies to others who didn’t get any at the store. Even as we take precautions on contact with each other to slow the viral spread, ways still exist to be a neighbor and a helper. There are plenty of supplies to go around if we all work together. Choose to be a helper.
Jake Myers, Robinson
In the tub
President Reagan said: “Government is not the solution to our problem. Government is the problem.” Conservative Grover Norquist said: “My goal is to cut the government in half in 25 years, to get it down to the size where we can drown it in the bathtub.”
Trump advocated that the government was a collection of “deep-state” employees there to impose taxes and regulations that did not represent the people. Trump said his “great brain” could easily handle the economy, health care and trade. What we have now are “acting secretaries,” a hollowed-out State Department and Homeland Security. He has downsized the National Security Council. The acting director of National Intelligence has absolutely no experience in intelligence. He even hired a college senior (no experience) to work in the White House.
Trump was told of the impending virus last December. He elected to do nothing for months. Who needs experience and know-how? We are the ones who must deal with this colossal magnitude of incompetence and narcissism who never takes the blame for anything. He labeled COVID-19 as Democrats “new hoax” and said: “One day, it’s like a miracle, it will disappear.”
This president has no idea how government works. He has put the lives of all citizens at great risk because his “great brain” has no concept of what is happening or how to handle this looming catastrophe. Government is drowning in the Trump bathtub.
Randy Broussard, Belton
* * *
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a few days ago that the State of New York will contract with private laboratories to help administer coronavirus testing for New York residents. Cuomo stated: “We are not in a position where we can rely on the CDC or the FDA to manage this testing protocol.”
It’s interesting that politicians, who have longed for the day when the government finally takes over and runs health care in this country, have awakened to the realization we cannot rely on government. Bernie Sanders has made a career of demonizing “Big Pharma” and would love to shut them down. But when we need test kits or a vaccine for a deadly virus, to whom do we turn? The government or the private sector? Andrew Cuomo was unequivocal: he turned to private labs.
We don’t need clueless government bureaucrats trying to run our medical-care system anymore than we need them to grow our food.
David B. Anderson, Waco
