For humanity
I thank the honorable mayor of Waco for his great leadership of the city of Waco and emphatically applaud his shelter-in-place order instituted March 23.
I was raised in Waco and grew up to be a physician practicing in this city. I write now to ask the mayor to extend the order till the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases release guidelines on lifting COVID-19 bans. At present, Texas cases are increasing by 20% per day. We are not anywhere close to reaching the peak of coronavirus infections. The worst is in front of us.
I understand the social and economic pain of the ban. However, if we do not “flatten the curve,” even more people will sicken and die, health-care workers and resources will run short and our medical system will be overwhelmed.
The impact to the entire economy will be far worse if we allow this virus to spread out of control like a wildfire. To slow the spread, we desperately need help from young people. Their invincible spirit, unfortunately, can be a public health problem as viral vectors.
I have teenagers and, despite my being a doctor, we’ve had to have multiple discussions (arguments) about why they need to stay at home and away from friends. Like many young people and adults, they only respond to shelter-in-place and curfew orders.
As a physician and as a parent, I am so grateful to our mayor for the shelter-in-place order. On behalf of all health-care workers and all of humanity, I ask him to extend this order to continue the fight against this virus’ savage and terrible rampage.
Chia-Lien Wang, M.D., Waco
Courageous mayor
As a former resident of Waco, I have many friends for whom I am concerned as we face this horrible threat from the deadly virus. I am grateful that Waco has a wise and courageous mayor who has taken steps to protect my friends and the community.
Some will be critical, but look around the nation and you’ll see the wise counsel of the scientific community confirms his wise decision to impose restrictions on movement in the city. Some tragically would put themselves and others at risk.
Raymond Bailey, Louisville, Ky.
Just don’t care
We were at a veterinary clinic in South Waco the other day where the receptionist was coughing all over everyone. I brought this to the attention of the manager but was shrugged off. They are not abiding by social distancing, there are no signs up anywhere, there is no discussion, there is no cleaning and there is no care about anyone in the community. If my wife or daughter gets sick because of this veterinary clinic, I will be extremely upset.
The city must enforce the rules or scuttle them and let companies do what they want. City of Waco, please work with these companies and make them enforce the regulations not only from you but now the state, nation and county. At least one veterinary clinic in South Waco isn’t listening and doesn’t care and it frustrates me that the city allows this misbehavior to exist. To supposedly care about your pets while showing little regard for pet owners is frustrating. Tribune-Herald, city of Waco, citizens, let’s not let these companies off the hook. They endanger us and our loved ones.
Larry Smith Jr., Waco
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.