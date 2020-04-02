Doing the percentages
Page 1B of the Sunday paper offered a wonderfully analytical piece [“Don’t be quick to blame Chinese for obscuring viral contagion”] by Dr. Rodney Richie. The cartoon was a timely, appropriate warning. And there was perhaps the best and most important piece ever on applied hope, compassion, empathy and love [Michael Attas’ “Can we save ourselves?”]. Alas, both printer’s ink and stuff flowed downhill and contaminated all below the fold. No love, no analysis — just emotional, unexamined negatives. The editorial [regarding the president’s refusal to honor the oversight terms of the $2 trillion stimulus legislation he signed] was gratuitously negative, but again both the cartoon and the “Rethinking...” piece by Gordon Robinson [“Let’s just call it what it is: Wuhan Chinese Virus”], plus about 40% of the letters column were positive and uplifting. That put 1B above the fold at about 50%. By my rough math, that puts about half the content in prime, above-the-fold space on 1B and 2B at near 50%. That’s the most positive Sunday Focus Page 1B and Opinion Page 2B I have seen in four long years. Your readers deserve more of both analytical and uplifting pieces. Congratulations!
Lee Harkins, Waco
Time on his hands
Reading local businessman Gordon Robinson’s column in Sunday’s paper [“Let’s just call it what it is: Wuhan Chinese Virus”], I couldn’t help wondering if he needs a hobby. I’d be happy to teach him to knit. The Waco Public Library has plenty of audiobooks and ebooks to lend if he’d prefer books to fill his time. I just think he’s spending too much time at home watching sensationalist TV or reading outrage bait from the Hot-Take Industrial Complex on the Internet.
The fact that he really sat down in the middle of a pandemic and a national and local disaster to write that column full of laughably outdated stereotypes and desperation to shift blame to anyone but the inept buffoon currently residing at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue confirms his excess of free time. Might I suggest he learn to sew and make some masks for the Family Health Center or volunteer to deliver meals (dare I say, Chinese take-out?) to the elderly and the infirm? One hopes he will also don a face mask to contain his flying spittle.
Elli Harris-Mevis, Hewitt
Social distance this!
I was at an H-E-B grocery store to pick up (or attempt to pick up) some staple grocery items. Had to park a distance from the entrance, as all the handicapped parking spaces were full. I can still walk, but a grocery basket is just the right height to assist an old man in his shopping experience.
I saw a young college student loading groceries into his car and slowed to a stop where he was, at the prescribed social distance of 6 feet, waiting for him to empty the basket. The young man took note of me and shouted, “Social distancing!” I simply smiled, told the young man I did not want to hug him, I only wanted his grocery basket to assist my endeavor to go into the store. Silence followed as he shoved the basket in my direction with a steely glare.
A Baylor Class of 1978 alum thanks you for your assistance!
Dan Dayton, West
Spaced-out, man
As if the coronavirus pandemic weren’t bad enough, now we’ve got to put up with a new term that has become an instant cliche: social distancing. It sounds like a contradiction in terms. Keeping our distance from each other isn’t very sociable. Perhaps we should call it anti-social distancing.
Whatever we call it, it will never be as annoying as the trite phrase “personal space.”
David B. Anderson, Waco
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.