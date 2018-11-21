Medicaid expansion
Besides overwhelming victories that led to the Democratic Party regaining control of the House of Representatives, the November election also led to the likely expansion of Medicaid in a number of states. Elected leadership there had resisted the program designed to assist people whose financial positions didn’t allow them to receive adequate health care, if any. Now these people have hope.
These voters showed their approval of the Affordable Care Act, passed by a Democratic Congress and signed into law by President Obama in March 2010. I was privileged to be among those who voted for its passage.
Voters in three traditionally Republican-controlled states, Utah, Nebraska and Idaho, won by President Trump by a wide margin in 2016, voted to have Medicaid coverage expanded in their states for those unable to purchase health insurance for themselves and their families. Twenty percent of all Americans are covered by Medicaid.
I hope Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and political leadership of Texas will see the wisdom of Medicaid expansion. Texas is one of the remaining states that have not taken advantage of the federal option that would, if approved, cover nearly a million uninsured Texans. The federal government pays 90 percent of costs of Medicaid. It is an obstreperous argument to say the program places an unnecessary financial burden on the states. Some do not favor it simply because its genesis came in the Obama presidency.
Incidentally, it was a Texan, former President Lyndon Baines Johnson, who in 1965 realized millions of poor people were dying because they did not have access to basic health care. It was an act of compassion but also common-sense legislation. The program became a very important part of the president’s “Great Society” agenda.
And so the Medicaid mandate is on the move! Two states, Wisconsin and Kansas, elected Democratic governors Nov. 6 who campaigned on expanding Medicaid. Studies find Medicaid expansion has led to healthier people and increased participation in civic activities. Studies show that the beneficiaries of Medicaid expansion become more involved in the political process as voters, something in the best interest of our democracy and our citizenry.
Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson, Dallas
EDITOR’S NOTE: Eddie Bernice Johnson is a Waco native.
Dictionary bound
I’m not quite sure yet if I agree with Bobby Blain’s Nov. 16 letter about Bill Whitaker’s column, “On guard against MS-13, Mideast terrorists, Californians and immigrant vagabonds,” but at least I learned something. I had to look up in the dictionary at least nine words in his letter to find their meaning. So thanks, Mr Blain. I increased my knowledge. Perhaps I can use it to solve the daily crossword puzzle.
Ronald G. Smith, Hewitt