Conflicting views
I received a letter in the mail from John Thaxter titled, “I’m with Beto,” which prompts some thoughts.
First, older really is better. Gray hair doesn’t fuzzy the thinking. And Democrats’ Senate nominee Beto O’Rourke makes a mockery of American values. He has been arrested twice — first for burglary, then for drinking while driving — another way of saying he had a license to kill.
He is going to kneel on my U.S. flag? The flag stands for the hard work and sacrifice of millions of Americans who have helped make the United States into one of the greatest powers in the world. How dare you? I’ve lived through World War II and my husband was a tail-gunner on a B-17 bomber and made 19 harrowing trips over Germany.
Beto O’Rourke is a two-bit politician — correction, $38 million empty suit. His Democratic Party is dedicated to socialism, which the dictionary defines as government ownership. He wants open borders. Smugglers have found the weak link in the American fence and their poison is pouring in by the truckload from our drug-plagued Mexican border. He wants sanctuary cities, a place of refuge and protection from the law. He supports simply doing away with free speech and allowing mob rule.
Washington Democrats have sunk to a new level of personal enmity and viciousness. It’s time to bring back political decency. If they are not lynching someone, they are not happy. Ignore this prophet of doom and gloom. The best is yet to come with Republican Sen. Ted Cruz.
D.H. Barton, Waco
EDITOR’S NOTE: For the record, Mr. O’Rourke’s 1995 burglary arrest came from his reportedly jumping a fence at the University of Texas-El Paso. Prosecutors declined the case.
I was a public school teacher and administrator for 41 years. For the past 15 years I’ve been an almost full-time advocate for our public schools. Our state and local leaders have been in a long campaign to destroy public schools through ridiculous policy-making and constant defunding. Further, they have done everything they can to disrespect our profession. Waco lost eight schools in 2011 and another five this year. To stop these horrific actions we need new leaders.
We strongly recommend that you vote for people who support public education. On the record to do so are Beto O’Rourke for U.S. Senate, Lupe Valdez for governor, Mike Collier for lieutenant governor, Justin Nelson for attorney general, Joi Chevalier for comptroller, Miguel Suazo for land commissioner, Kim Olson for agriculture commissioner, Katherine Turner-Pearson for state representative and Rick Kennedy for U.S. representative.
Don’t forget to vote! We can’t have democracy without public schools.
Bonnie A. Lesley, Waco