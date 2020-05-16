Reopening Strategy 101
I understand the desire to open the country’s economy as soon as possible, but such an action in the face of a dangerous pandemic must be done with a realistic plan in place. Unfortunately, our incompetent executive branch does not have one. A safe and effective plan requires adequate testing and tracing of the pandemic’s spread so that distinct opening strategies can be designed for different areas of the country.
Since I seriously doubt that a responsible national plan will be implemented, I suggest we at least consider a simple exemption for those at greatest risk — the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions. For example, the death rate for those over the age of 50 is much higher than those under age 50. Also, people with serious pre-existing conditions such diabetes and cardiovascular and respiratory diseases are much more likely to die.
With this is mind, why not use some of the substantial government appropriations earmarked for wage relief to provide income for those over 50 and those with major pre-existing conditions, thereby allowing them to stay at home? Not only would this protect these at-risk individuals, it would more safely allow the creation of a national herd immunity, making it safer for everybody. Another benefit would be that with this group out of the workforce, there would be more jobs available for younger workers.
One more point: Although I do not agree with the protestors in Michigan and other states who want their states to fully open their economies in the face of a dangerous pandemic, I respect their right, however politically motivated, to peacefully demonstrate for their views, which, incidentally, a majority of citizens do not share. But when they come armed with weapons to back their positions, they are basically saying they will use violence if they don’t get their way.
Some have even made death threats against the governor and other legally elected members of the state legislature. Many of those lawmakers wear bullet-proof vests to do the state’s business. This extremely frightening behavior is a direct result of President Trump’s irresponsible call for people to “liberate” states resisting the president’s desire to fully open the economy. Protesting government policy is a democratic right but trying to enforce your views with the threat of violence is, I believe, a form of domestic terrorism and should not be tolerated. These protestors should be arrested and tried as terrorists.
John Hendry, Waco
No bended knee
I found the recent editorial “Remember who pulls the tax strings” the epitome of hypocrisy. While you bemoan that your taxes might increase, did you ever take a minute to think about how many people in Texas won’t have to worry about paying their property taxes because they will no longer have a home? While you blasted Dallas salon owner Shelley Luther for reopening after weeks of no income, I am sure you, Mr. Editor, and all your writers haven’t missed a single paycheck over the last two months. I ask the same question of Judge Eric Moyé: How many paychecks has he not received? I bet he has no problem feeding his family and paying his mortgage and his increased taxes.
Last week you blasted Gov. Greg Abbott for at least doing something to mitigate the situation he created for Shelley Luther. “Rule of Law is in danger!” you proclaimed. Please, spare me the bull manure. You actually praised the judge who removed this threat to humanity by sentencing her to jail time — not for reopening for seven days, for which he fined her $7,000 — but for refusing to apologize and not reopen till she was allowed to do so. In short, she refused to “bend the knee” and apologize to this elitist judge so he jailed her for contempt! In Texas, a state that has always been an entrepreneurial beacon of freedom, Shelley Luther stood up for her beliefs and went to jail for it. I never imagined it could happen here.
Jim Allmon, China Spring
