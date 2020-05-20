No canaries here
I am struck by the callousness of Mike Field’s Friday letter to the editor, which suggests that those who believe in President Trump’s cures and embrace conspiracy theories can be society’s “canaries in the coal mine” in this pandemic. Why is it so appalling that American business owners and workers want to get back to making money and supporting their families and their country?
He is correct that we live in the freest and greatest country on earth but, with his beliefs, how much longer will that remain true? What I took away from his letter is that if you support this president, as I do, and want to get back to work to make money and support your family, then you deserve to get this virus. Anyone who wants to can stay home. Let the rest of freedom-loving Americans get back to work to save our country.
One thing I learned is that it does matter when you vote for local government as to their political leanings. I voted for Mr. Field [for Hewitt City Council] and, trust me, I will be much more careful in the future. Mr. Field has a severe case of TDS and I feel sorry for him. The hatred for Trump overrides all concern for their country.
Sign me a Proud Deplorable.
Kathy O’Neil, Hewitt
Road to Dakota
Trib columnist Blake Burleson seems to not want the data to get in the way of an argument. In his Sunday column, “May wisdom inspire graduates in a nation sorely in need of help,” he specifically names the Dakotas (North or South, he doesn’t specify), Tennessee, Arkansas and Nebraska as states that did not lock down, all with Republican governors. He might have noted that 9 of the top 10 states with the most COVID cases per capita have Democratic governors. Burleson also mentions Trousdale, Tennessee, but fails to note that more than 1,300 of the 1,369 cases of COVID-19 occurred in the Trousdale correctional facility, the ultimate lockdown.
William Dewalt, Waco
EDITOR’S NOTE: Dakota City is in Nebraska, just as Mr. Burleson states in his column. Dakota County, population 21,000, has reported more than 1,500 cases of COVID-19, some linked to a local packing plant.
Treatment exists!
In Wednesday’s editorial regarding mail-in voting, the writer said that “...no treatment and no vaccine exist” for COVID-19. I would suggest that treatment does exist and has proven effective in our county, as evidenced by the numbers of people who have been hospitalized and have since recovered. I would imagine that the other people who had COVID symptoms were also treated and that the treatment had a hand in their recovery. To suggest otherwise is a gross affront to our health-care workers.
Accuracy is required even when one is in the midst of an impassioned editorial.
Jim Chandler, Woodway
