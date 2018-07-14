Valuable asset
I read with great interest your major June 22 article, “Board named to oversee in-district charter for Waco ISD underperforming schools.” After reading the entire report, I was particularly interested in the selection of new board members. Certainly Malcolm Duncan Jr. has a great interest in all of Waco Independent School District’s schools. Likewise, Robin McDurham, stepping down as Waco ISD assistant superintendent to become chief officer of Transformation Waco, is highly qualified as an educator.
Other board members include Hazel Rowe, a retired Waco ISD educator; Mary Fisher, mother of a G.W. Carver Middle School student and president of the Carver Parent Teacher Association; and Kristi Perkins, mother of two Brook Avenue Elementary School students and a community health worker. All are wonderful, caring public servants.
The omission of one of Waco’s outstanding educators perhaps demonstrates a lack of research regarding one of the district’s elementary schools. The school has been threatened with closure because of failing to meet the state benchmark on standardized tests. The educator: Rochelle Peters, former principal of Alta Vista Elementary School. Under her leadership, this school achieved exemplary status once, recognized status for three or more years and acceptable status numerous times. As a retired public school teacher, counselor, assistant principal and principal, I feel her contribution to this board would be real first-hand experience in administering a school whose students lived mostly in poverty. Dr. Peters created a loving, caring spirit but also demanded her students adhere to standards established by the Waco ISD board of trustees.
Harold Dodson, Waco
Just wondering
This past Father’s Day I found myself thinking about the policies of our leaders, including my congressman and senators. I wondered if they truly believed that when Jesus said, “Suffer the little children to come unto me,” he really meant “so that I can rip them from their parents’ arms and send them to Walmart concentration campuses to eventually return them to a life of brutalization and misery.”
Does the Statue of Liberty, a symbol to many of us this past Fourth of July, now mean, “Risk danger and hardship so America can crush your dreams?”
Do our lawmakers and our president ever contemplate the fact we are the only country on Earth that punishes freedom-seeking people by stealing their children and imprisoning them far from their parents without hope, explanation or appeal?
Is it exciting, then, to tap-dance on the rim of the fires of an eternal hell?
As a father of three, I implore my lawmakers to act against this hideous miscarriage of justice.
John Nobis, Waco