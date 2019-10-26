Trickery afoot!
It seems like every session the Texas Legislature puts out a crazy amendment designed to trick and obfuscate. This year the winner is Proposition 4 to “prohibit or allow a state income tax.” Vote “No” to maintain the status quo and keep Texas from instituting a state income tax.
If you vote “Yes,” the wording of the GOP proposition (written with help from the right-wing group Empower Texans) opens up a loophole for Citizens United which could also eliminate the state franchise tax and pull up to $8 billion of funds from our schools. At the very least it would be tied up in the courts for years.
Texas already bans a state income tax. Under current regulations, it would be a real stretch to implement one. Don’t fall for their manipulations: Vote “No” on Proposition 4. Early voting continues this week and Election Day is Nov. 5. See you at the polls!
Cheryl Foster, Waco
The Trib needs to keep their opinions to themselves unless it is truth. Your explanations of the propositions were absolutely lousy and very liberal. (You know, it shows every day.) Proposition 4 should have said, “Vote YES if you DO NOT want a state income tax, a Vote NO is FOR the state income tax.” The authors of that proposition were trying to trick the voters. Your explanation had nothing to do with education or anything else.
Regarding Mr. McMillen’s Thursday letter complaining about President Trump’s tariffs: The best way to solve his “toilet paper” problem is to cut the Trib in three lengths and roll it onto an empty toilet-paper roller. But be careful. There’s a lot of crap already in it.
Betty Hubbard, Robinson
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Trib stands by its explanation of Proposition 4 and our rationale for voting “no,” offered at some length last Sunday and in brief this past Wednesday. The “Bullock Amendment,” adopted in 1993 (Article 8, Section 24), already gives Texas voters final say over any future income tax by statewide referendum. To put it another way, however, if you’re one of those Texans who believe local property taxes are unconstitutional and yet you vote “yes” on Proposition 4, you have very likely taken a step toward ensuring that property taxes will remain in force. As for the wording of Proposition 4 (crafted by attorneys working on behalf of Republican lawmakers who authored HJR 38), let’s boil this down to the very simplest terms for some readers: If you believe that, before any statewide referendum on a future income tax is put before voters, it should first win two-thirds support in both the Texas House of Representatives and the Texas Senate (rather than the current majority vote), then vote “yes.” If you believe a mere majority vote of the two legislative chambers should suffice before such a statewide referendum (which is what the state law presently requires), then vote “no.” We hope this all fits on Ms. Hubbard’s toilet-paper roller.
