Fact check on claim
CareNet has a huge sign outside its van indicating they offer “abortion pill reversal.” In her Dec. 12 letter, Elizabeth Kirby suggests the reversal method is “effective” and bases her position on a study with a sample size of 12! The original experiment by “pro-life” doctor George Delgado has been debunked and discouraged by no less than the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. The research has not been peer-tested — and in fact the one true clinical study proved too dangerous to continue when three of the women ended up in the ER.
Let’s get in the weeds here: A medical abortion is two pills (mifepristone and misoprostol) taken roughly 24-48 hours apart. The mifepristone stops the pregnancy from growing by blocking progesterone; the misoprostol causes contractions to remove the pregnancy. Some women bleed a lot, others not so much. Rarely, if the uterus is curved, a woman may need to come in for a suction procedure to remove the tissue if it is not fully expelled. Women who have medical abortions at licensed facilities such as Planned Parenthood are supplied with 24-hour phone support, reams of information on what to expect and a follow-up appointment.
What Ms. Kirby’s rebuttal clearly shows is that they are willing to let women bleed out and die or be seriously injured by misleading them — risking their lives and health to further the “pro-life” cause.
Cheryl Foster, Waco
Living in sin
I congratulate McLennan County Justice of the Peace Dianne Hensley for her stand not to perform same-sex marriages due to her Christian beliefs. As Christians, we must stay true to what God’s word says, and according to God’s word, homosexuality is living in sin.
True, we all sin, but we are to confess and repent, not continue in a knowingly sinful lifestyle. (Romans 1:16-26, Leviticus 18:22)
Carol Weschke, Valley Mills
* * *
The Dec. 8 Trib editorial gave quite a few different opinions about the justice of the peace who refused to officiate same-sex marriages based on religious convictions. Many of the opinions indicated she must officiate these marriages because it’s the law. My question: When was this law passed? I have never heard any mention of this being passed by Congress and signed by the president. The only thing I remember is that the Supreme Court found an old law was not constitutional. When was the court given law-making powers?
Peggy Hill, West
EDITOR’S NOTE: To answer your question, just as certain executive orders carry the weight of law, the federal judiciary issues decisions that can establish constitutional rights with the force of law. In its 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges decision, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the Due Process Clause of the 14th Amendment guarantees the right to marry as one of the fundamental liberties it protects — and that this must apply to same-sex couples as well as opposite-sex couples. This is how our constitutional system works. Federal courts have broad powers to protect imperiled rights without congressional legislation, just as we also saw in District of Columbia v. Heller, which broadened gun rights through an interpretation of the Second Amendment that questioned its modifying clause.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.